Returning OFW entrepreneurs expand ventures with DMW's 'Buy Lokal, By OFW' powered by GCash

For many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), coming home often comes with a difficult reality. The steady income they relied on abroad stops, while the challenge of starting over locally begins.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and GCash are addressing this problem with their partnership for “Buy Lokal, By OFW,” a program designed to help returning Filipinos build sustainable businesses.

By combining digital financial tools with reintegration support, the initiative creates a clearer path for OFWs to transition from overseas work to local entrepreneurship. Early participants show how the right tools and support can lead to more stable outcomes.