Ride into rewards with SKYGO Philippines

Skygo, the Philippines' beloved two-wheeler brand, has announced the winners of its third raffle draw "Ride Into Rewards" Summer Raffle Promo.

Each winner will receive a MONARCH CAFÉ 125 motorcycle, helmet, sweatshirt, tools, and LTO registration:

North Luzon

Mylene Ruben, Puucalay San Miguel, Bulacan South Luzon: Ernest John Mangeleen, Bacoor

Visayas

Ruel T. Gregorio, Carit-an Sibalom, Antique

Mindanao

Gerry Barrios, Cabaluay

Additionally, five winners per region have each won P5,000 in Sodexo/Pluxee and SKYGO gift certificates:

North Luzon

Royland Corbe, Magapuy Bay N.V.; Recto Cruz, Alagero San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Dave Atienza, Majalipit S.M., Bulacan; Ryan E. Managaysay, St. Francis II, Limay, Bataan; Virginia Cruz Galvez, 711 Bonga Mayor, Bustos South Luzon: Maricel Gabad, Sta. Cruz, Laguna; Rainmae Aquino, Tanauan, Batangas; Brisenio Jucelono, Iriga; Dominador De Guia, Rizal; Justino Bronia, Tabaco City

Visayas

Clemente T. Andrada Jr., Sitio Caindig, Tuba, Dalaguete, Cebu; Deomez Quinatadcan, Bancasan, San Remegio, Cebu; Apolonio Ti-ao Jr., Brgy. Amin, Isabela; Esterlita M. Barolo, South Poblacion, San Fernando, Cebu; Corazon S. Ybañez, Brgy. Novallas, Tanjay City

Mindanao

Edwidge Jawa-a O. Floreindo, Panabo City; Mario Quezada, Kalawag, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; Edgar Catayab, Maras, Sindangan; Fedel Gatoc Jr., San Pedro, Caraga; Nelson Visitacion, Kidapawan Congratulations to all the winners!