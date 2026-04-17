Rite ‘N Lite is bringing its Hydration Station to Cebu, Batangas and La Union, your new summer pit stop

If your summer plans involve beach days, road trips or spontaneous hangouts, you might want to add one more stop to your itinerary.

Rite ‘N Lite is rolling out its Hydration Station across Cebu, Batangas and La Union, turning some of the country’s most loved summer destinations into refreshment spots you will actually want to hang out in. Think of it as your go-to pit stop whether you are chasing sunsets, catching waves, or just taking a break from the heat.

A summer drink that keeps it lite

Summer usually comes with a lot of extra. Extra food, extra drinks, extra everything. Rite ‘N Lite keeps things simple with its signature promise: No Sugar. No Carbs. No Calories. It’s the kind of drink you can reach for anytime. After a swim, in the middle of a road trip, or during a long, lazy afternoon. Just clean, crisp refreshment that fits right into your day.

What to expect at the Hydration Station

The Hydration Station is more than just a booth. It is a full summer experience.

Set up as a 360° pop up, it lets you cool down and explore Rite ‘N Lite in different ways, from free product sampling to refreshing mixes and easy grab-and-go options.