Rite ‘N Lite is bringing its Hydration Station to Cebu, Batangas and La Union, your new summer pit stop

If your summer plans involve beach days, road trips or spontaneous hangouts, you might want to add one more stop to your itinerary.
Rite ‘N Lite is rolling out its Hydration Station across Cebu, Batangas and La Union, turning some of the country’s most loved summer destinations into refreshment spots you will actually want to hang out in. Think of it as your go-to pit stop whether you are chasing sunsets, catching waves, or just taking a break from the heat.
Summer usually comes with a lot of extra. Extra food, extra drinks, extra everything. Rite ‘N Lite keeps things simple with its signature promise: No Sugar. No Carbs. No Calories. It’s the kind of drink you can reach for anytime. After a swim, in the middle of a road trip, or during a long, lazy afternoon. Just clean, crisp refreshment that fits right into your day.
The Hydration Station is more than just a booth. It is a full summer experience.
Set up as a 360° pop up, it lets you cool down and explore Rite ‘N Lite in different ways, from free product sampling to refreshing mixes and easy grab-and-go options.
You will also get first dibs on the brand’s newest flavors: Watermelon + Apple & Strawberry + Kiwi. Guests can also score exclusive Rite ‘N Lite merch and special promos available only during the activation run. A few extra things to take home from your summer stops.
Made for summer moments
Whether you’re up by the beach in La Union, on a quick escape to Batangas, or soaking in Cebu’s island city vibe, the Hydration Station fits right into your day.
Hang out, grab a drink, snap a few photos, and just enjoy the moment.
Your new favorite summer stop
As Rite ‘N Lite makes its way across Cebu, Batangas, and La Union, you have one more reason to pause, cool down, and enjoy where you are. After all, the best part of summer is not always the plan, but the moments in between - and this time, it comes ice cold, refreshing, and completely guilt free.
Cebu: April 10 to 11 | Kadaugan Food Festival, Lapu Lapu Shrine
Batangas: April 25 to 26 | Playa Laiya across Lucky 7 Beach Resort
La Union: May 9 to 10 | San Juan Beach
Hang out, grab a drink, snap a few photos, and just enjoy the moment! (PR)