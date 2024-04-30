RLC Residences breaks ground for Mantawi Residences in Cebu

Real estate developer, RLC Residences celebrated a significant construction milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for its premium project, Mantawi Residences, located along the progressive stretch of Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City, Cebu.

“Reaching this moment is very important for us, as we officially begin bringing to life Mantawi Residences Building. When we launched this project last year, we envisioned this development as a frontier of progress in Mandaue City, and now, we’re moving in that direction. This is an exciting moment, not just for us, but for our clients as well,” shared Karen Cesario, marketing head and chief integration officer of RLC Residences.

This event marks the start of the construction of Mantawi Residences in one of the most strategic locations in Cebu. Present during the celebration are RLC Residences' key representatives, along with construction partners Advanced Foundation Construction System Corporation and W.V Coscolluela Architects, who will work together in bringing the development to life.

The project is set to elevate the living standards of its future homeowners - thanks to its generously-spaced units with loggia and smart home deliverables. Along with this are the hyper-sized amenities spread out in a 1.3-hectare area within the property, plus the curated retail spaces on the Ground Floor.

“Keeping the needs of our consumers in mind is our main priority while designing this project, and we are truly grateful to them for giving us the inspiration we needed to make this development what it is now. We are very excited to welcome them home here at Mantawi Residences in the coming years,” concluded Cesario.

Learn more about Mantawi Residences and other RLC Residences properties in Cebu and other locations by visiting rlcresidences.com. Follow the developer on their official Facebook and Instagram pages for more updates. (SPONSORED CONTENT)