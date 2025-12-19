Robins Design Gallery reopens flagship Cebu showroom.

Robins Design Gallery ushered in a new era for its Cebu operations as it officially reopened its flagship showroom along F. Cabahug St., Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City, on December 11, 2025. Founded in 1993, the company has built its name as a trusted distributor of premium European tiles, shaping residential and commercial spaces across the country with materials known for both design integrity and durability. The newly revamped showroom reflects the brand’s evolution, refined yet approachable and designed to invite visitors into a more immersive design experience.
Stepping into the refreshed space, guests are greeted by thoughtfully curated displays that go beyond showcasing tiles as standalone products. Instead, the showroom presents them as part of a larger design narrative, allowing architects, interior designers and homeowners to better visualize how textures, finishes and patterns come together in real-life settings. The layout encourages exploration, making it easier for clients to translate ideas into tangible design solutions for their own spaces.
At the heart of Robins Design Gallery’s philosophy is a meticulous approach to product selection. Roxanne Robins-Go, president of Robins Design Gallery, shared that the company is highly selective about the brands it carries. So much so that each product is thoroughly tested before it ever reaches the showroom floor. From functionality to finish, every tile is carefully tried and evaluated to ensure it meets the brand’s standards before being introduced to clients. This hands-on process shows the company’s emphasis on reliability and long-term value, not just visual appeal.
Beyond Cebu, Robins Design Gallery continues to strengthen its presence nationwide, with established branches in Makati, Davao, Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro. Each location carries the same design-forward approach and attention to detail that has defined the brand for over three decades.
Robins Design Gallery’s careful curation of brands under its wing has maintained a distinct identity in an increasingly competitive market. By prioritizing brands that balance innovation with performance, the company continues to serve as a trusted partner for design professionals and discerning homeowners alike. (SPONSORED CONTENT)