Robins Design Gallery reopens flagship Cebu showroom.

Robins Design Gallery ushered in a new era for its Cebu operations as it officially reopened its flagship showroom along F. Cabahug St., Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City, on December 11, 2025. Founded in 1993, the company has built its name as a trusted distributor of premium European tiles, shaping residential and commercial spaces across the country with materials known for both design integrity and durability. The newly revamped showroom reflects the brand’s evolution, refined yet approachable and designed to invite visitors into a more immersive design experience.

Stepping into the refreshed space, guests are greeted by thoughtfully curated displays that go beyond showcasing tiles as standalone products. Instead, the showroom presents them as part of a larger design narrative, allowing architects, interior designers and homeowners to better visualize how textures, finishes and patterns come together in real-life settings. The layout encourages exploration, making it easier for clients to translate ideas into tangible design solutions for their own spaces.