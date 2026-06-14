Robinsons Supermarket Filinvest Shoppes Cebu is Now Open

ROBINSONS Supermarket once again stayed true to its promise of Bringing Goodness Home with the opening of its newest store at Filinvest Shoppes Cebu IT Park earlier this year. The milestone marks the brand’s 12th store in Cebu and its latest investment in the well-being of Cebuanos, delivering fresh, healthy and affordable choices right where families and professionals live and thrive.

Strategically located in Cebu City’s central business district, the Filinvest Shoppes Cebu IT Park store is designed with the modern Cebuano in mind. Whether you're a busy professional grabbing essentials after a long day, a parent planning the week’s meals, or a health-conscious shopper looking for better-for-you options, the store’s enhanced features prioritize comfort and accessibility—making every visit feel less like a chore and more like a welcome pause in a fast-paced day.

Bringing goodness home begins with what’s in your basket. The store carries a wide assortment of farm-fresh produce, premium meats and seafood, and everyday pantry staples, alongside a curated selection of local Filipino brands and international products that celebrate the diversity of Cebu’s growing community. From trusted household names to exciting new discoveries, shoppers will find everything they need to nourish their families with confidence.

At the core of the store’s identity is Robinsons Supermarket’s unwavering commitment to wellness. A dedicated Wellness Section has been thoughtfully reintroduced, featuring clearly defined categories that take the guesswork out of healthy living: keto-friendly, low- and no-sugar, gluten-free, organic, high-fiber, low-sodium, and beauty and health supplements. These well-organized sections empower shoppers to make informed choices that align with their personal health goals—because goodness at home starts with what you put on the table.

The opening of the Filinvest Shoppes Cebu IT Park store is more than an expansion—it is a reaffirmation of Robinsons Supermarket’s enduring relationship with the Cebuano community. After all, the first Robinsons Supermarket opened in Cebu Fuente in 1985. With ongoing promotions, exclusive deals and a broad selection of products that meet the diverse needs of every household, the brand continues to make quality, health and value accessible to all. Because when every Filipino family can bring goodness home, the whole community thrives.

About Robinsons Supermarket

Robinsons Supermarket is one of the Philippines’ leading supermarket chains, dedicated to providing fresh, healthy and affordable products to Filipino families. With a strong nationwide presence and a mission of Bringing Goodness Home, Robinsons Supermarket continues to expand its footprint across key urban centers, delivering quality, wellness and value to every community it serves. (SPONSORED CONTENT)