Rose Pharmacy brings carnival cheer to Cebu with Health and Wellness Festival on April 29 to 30

Get ready for a vibrant celebration of health, happiness, and community as Rose Pharmacy hosts its much-anticipated Carnival-Themed Health and Wellness Festival on April 29 to 30, 2026 at the Atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Blending the colorful excitement of a carnival with the company's long-standing commitment to accessible healthcare, the two-day event promises fun-filled activities, engaging talks, and exclusive wellness offerings for the whole family.

Established in Cebu in 1952, Rose Pharmacy has grown to become one of the country's top drugstore chains and a preferred go-to destination for quality and affordable medicines across the Visayas and Mindanao. With this festival, the company continues its mission of promoting healthier communities by making wellness education and services more engaging and accessible.

A carnival with a purpose

The festival grounds will transform into a lively carnival featuring:

* ﻿﻿Interactive Supplier Booths with exciting prizes

* ﻿﻿Food Booths offering festive treats

* ﻿﻿Live Entertainment

* ﻿﻿Health and Wellness Talks

Festivalgoers can also look forward to exclusive promos and product highlights from Rose Pharmacy's extensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medicines, including its private label generics that provide customers with more affordable options for their healthcare needs.

Rose Pharmacy will also showcase wellness essentials designed to support everyday self-care routines.

Advancing the vision of healthier communities

The Health and Wellness Festival reflect Rose Pharmacy's vision of empowering individuals and families to take charge of their well-being. By combining education, accessibility, and community engagement in a festive environment, the company aims to inspire more Filipinos to prioritize preventive care and healthy lifestyles.

"Health should not only be accessible—it should be celebrated," a company spokesperson shared. "Through this carnival-themed festival, we want to create a space where families can learn, enjoy, and discover practical ways to stay healthy together."

The event is open to the public, and attendees of all ages are welcome to join in the celebration. For a single receipt purchase of a minimum of P1,000, festival goers can avail of 1 full access ticket passes valid for 1 day only.

For more information and event updates, visit your nearest Rose Pharmacy branch or follow Rose Pharmacy's official social media pages. (PR)