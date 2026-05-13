Rose Pharmacy turns wellness into a celebration, draws crowds in Cebu

Rose Pharmacy successfully brought together health, wellness, and community in a vibrant celebration during its first mall event, a Carnival-Themed Health and Wellness Festival held from April 29 to 30, 2026 at the Atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.
The two-day event transformed the venue into a lively carnival space, welcoming over 600 mallgoers of families and health enthusiasts to experience an engaging mix of wellness education, entertainment, and exclusive offerings. True to its mission of making healthcare more accessible, Rose Pharmacy delivered an immersive experience that encouraged attendees to take a more active role in their well-being.
A festival of health and happiness
Festivalgoers enjoyed a wide array of activities, including interactive supplier booths, exclusive promos, product highlights, festive food selections, and live entertainment performances that kept energy levels high throughout the event. Informative health and wellness talks also took center stage, featuring experts who shared practical insights on preventive care and healthy living.
Community engagement at its core
The festival drew strong participation from the Cebu community, with many families and individuals taking part in the various activities and learning sessions. The event’s accessible format — combining fun and education — helped create a welcoming space where health could be both understood and celebrated.
“Seeing families come together to learn, engage, and prioritize their health made this event truly meaningful,” a company spokesperson shared. “This festival reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering communities through accessible and enjoyable healthcare experiences.”
Continuing the mission of wellness
As one of the country’s leading drugstore chains, Rose Pharmacy continues to champion initiatives that promote preventive care and healthier lifestyles, particularly across the Visayas and Mindanao. The success of the Health and Wellness Festival underscores the company’s dedication to building stronger, healthier communities through innovative and inclusive programs. (PR)