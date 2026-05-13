Rose Pharmacy turns wellness into a celebration, draws crowds in Cebu

Rose Pharmacy successfully brought together health, wellness, and community in a vibrant celebration during its first mall event, a Carnival-Themed Health and Wellness Festival held from April 29 to 30, 2026 at the Atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The two-day event transformed the venue into a lively carnival space, welcoming over 600 mallgoers of families and health enthusiasts to experience an engaging mix of wellness education, entertainment, and exclusive offerings. True to its mission of making healthcare more accessible, Rose Pharmacy delivered an immersive experience that encouraged attendees to take a more active role in their well-being.