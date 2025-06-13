Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2’s Tower A reaches new heights

A remarkable chapter unfolded for Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 as PrimaryHomes, Inc. celebrated the structural completion of its Tower A. The topping-off ceremony, held on April 24, 2025, at Brgy. Dao, Dauis, marked a significant milestone in bringing the premier resort-style condominium development a step closer to full realization.

Since the project’s groundbreaking in 2023, Tower A has progressed steadily and efficiently. The achievement reflects PrimaryHomes’ commitment to excellence and delivering quality developments on time, with every phase executed with the highest standards of quality.

The momentum and success of Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 is built on the strong foundation laid by its predecessor, Royal Oceancrest Panglao, which was met with overwhelming market response. Its successful sellout and positive reception reflect the growing demand for well-designed, resort-inspired communities in Bohol—further solidifies Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2’s status as a sought-after address for resort-style living and smart Bohol investment.