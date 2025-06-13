Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2’s Tower A reaches new heights

A remarkable chapter unfolded for Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 as PrimaryHomes, Inc. celebrated the structural completion of its Tower A. The topping-off ceremony, held on April 24, 2025, at Brgy. Dao, Dauis, marked a significant milestone in bringing the premier resort-style condominium development a step closer to full realization.
Since the project’s groundbreaking in 2023, Tower A has progressed steadily and efficiently. The achievement reflects PrimaryHomes’ commitment to excellence and delivering quality developments on time, with every phase executed with the highest standards of quality.
The momentum and success of Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 is built on the strong foundation laid by its predecessor, Royal Oceancrest Panglao, which was met with overwhelming market response. Its successful sellout and positive reception reflect the growing demand for well-designed, resort-inspired communities in Bohol—further solidifies Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2’s status as a sought-after address for resort-style living and smart Bohol investment.
The successful structural completion of Tower A is a testament to the seamless collaboration within the Primary Group of Builders, whose collective expertise drives the continued success of PrimaryHomes’ projects in Bohol. At the forefront is Primary Structures Corporation, ensuring solid and superior construction. Enhancing the development further are the quality construction materials provided by Concrete Solutions Inc., known for its top-grade ready-mix and prefabricated concrete products, and LightStrong, which delivers integrated, durable precast materials and efficient wall system through the Primary Engineered Building Systems.
Together, these companies form a strong foundation that empowers PrimaryHomes to deliver developments that exceed expectations—demonstrating a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term value in every home they build.
Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 offers the perfect blend of modern luxury and resort-style amenities, making it an exceptional choice for vacation rentals. With its array of amenities, such as infinity pool, kiddie pool, playground, spray park, outdoor gym, and many more, it provides a serene and stylish escape for both residents and guests.
The topping-off of Tower A at Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 marks a significant achievement in the project’s progress and highlights the growing potential for high investment returns. This development presents a timely and rewarding opportunity for investors aiming to tap into Bohol’s thriving real estate market. Beyond financial gains, Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 offers lasting value through a secure, relaxing environment—making it a smart choice for those seeking both income and peace of mind.
Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 is a vibrant community made up of 5 mid-rise buildings, featuring a total of 1,291 residential units. To get a firsthand look at the available spaces and envision your future investment, drop by the Royal Oceancrest Panglao Showroom at San Isidro, Dauis, Bohol—open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (SPONSORED CONTENT)