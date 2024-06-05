Royal Palms Toledo boasts premier location, prestigious community, and perfect value

Royal Palms Toledo, a strategically located development at Brgy. Canlumampao, Toledo City, from Cebu’s most-trusted real estate developer, offers an upscale living experience in a prestigious community, boasting modern amenities tailored for a vibrant lifestyle. With a focus on security and exclusivity, it stands as a beacon of refined living in Toledo City, offering a diverse selection of thoughtfully designed housing units to cater to the needs of every family.
The housing units at Royal Palms Toledo are characterized by their modern Mediterranean-inspired units, combining spacious elegance with timeless charm. This new housing development is unveiling a selection of unit layouts designed to cater to different family needs.
Well laid-out units
Explore carefully planned Mediterranean-inspired units for elevated living. Royal Palms Toledo features a variety of well-designed homes, each tailored to different family needs and lifestyles.
HERMOSO GRANDE
The Hermoso Grande unit is spacious and has a floor area of 194 sqm with a standard lot area of 180 sqm, making it ideal for extended families. This two-storey single detached home boasts six bedrooms and three bathrooms.
PALACIOS GRANDE
The Palacios Grande unit has a floor area of 87 sqm on a standard lot cut of 120 sqm, offering a flexible layout perfect for customization, suitable for growing families. This two-storey single detached house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
HERMOSO
The Hermoso unit has a floor area of 81 sqm plotted on a 180 sqm standard lot size, designed with comfort and functionality in mind, making it ideal for retirees. This one-storey single detached home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The Turriano unit has a floor area of 56 sqm with a standard lot area of 120 sqm, featuring a highly compact design, perfect for starting families. This one-storey single attached house includes three bedrooms and one bathroom.
HIDALGO ROYALE
The Hidalgo Royale unit has a floor area of 45 sqm on a standard lot cut of 120 sqm, offering a cozy and efficient layout, ideal for singles and couples. This one-storey single detached home includes two bedrooms and one bathroom.
This variety in unit layouts ensures that potential homeowners can find a space that aligns with their specific needs and preferences. The development's modern Mediterranean-inspired units add a touch of sophistication, creating a visually appealing living environment.
Situated strategically in Toledo City, Royal Palms Toledo offers not only a hub of economic vitality but also access to the city's historical richness. Its prime location enhances its appeal, making it an attractive choice for those seeking both convenience and culture.
Royal Palms Toledo doesn't just offer luxurious living; it also ensures that it's accessible to a wide range of homeowners through flexible financing options. With bank and Pag-IBIG financing available, coupled with easy equity payment terms, it exemplifies perfect value for money.
As part of the Primary Group of Builders (PGB), Royal Palms Toledo benefits from the expertise of one of the most sustainable developers, recognized in 2023 by the Philippine Property Awards. This commitment to sustainability ensures that residents not only enjoy modern comfort but also contribute to a greener, more environmentally friendly community.
It is now time to Make Your Dream Home a Reality with Royal Palms Toledo. Schedule a tour at and take the first step towards turning your dream home into a reality. (SPONSORED CONTENT)