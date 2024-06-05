Royal Palms Toledo boasts premier location, prestigious community, and perfect value

HIDALGO ROYALE

The Hidalgo Royale unit has a floor area of 45 sqm on a standard lot cut of 120 sqm, offering a cozy and efficient layout, ideal for singles and couples. This one-storey single detached home includes two bedrooms and one bathroom.

This variety in unit layouts ensures that potential homeowners can find a space that aligns with their specific needs and preferences. The development's modern Mediterranean-inspired units add a touch of sophistication, creating a visually appealing living environment.

Situated strategically in Toledo City, Royal Palms Toledo offers not only a hub of economic vitality but also access to the city's historical richness. Its prime location enhances its appeal, making it an attractive choice for those seeking both convenience and culture.

Royal Palms Toledo doesn't just offer luxurious living; it also ensures that it's accessible to a wide range of homeowners through flexible financing options. With bank and Pag-IBIG financing available, coupled with easy equity payment terms, it exemplifies perfect value for money.

As part of the Primary Group of Builders (PGB), Royal Palms Toledo benefits from the expertise of one of the most sustainable developers, recognized in 2023 by the Philippine Property Awards. This commitment to sustainability ensures that residents not only enjoy modern comfort but also contribute to a greener, more environmentally friendly community.