Safeguarding savings: Deposit insurance and financial literacy

Saving money is an important step toward financial security. But saving alone is not enough. People also need to understand how their savings are protected.

As banking becomes more digital and financial products become more complex, financial literacy must go beyond earning, spending, and saving. It should also help people understand risks and the safeguards available to protect their money.

This is where deposit insurance provided by state deposit insurer Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) plays an important role. By protecting eligible deposits, building public awareness, and strengthening confidence in the banking system, deposit insurance becomes a key financial safety net.

The shield behind your savings

Deposit insurance protects depositors by ensuring that their eligible bank deposits are covered up to the current maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) of ₱1 million per depositor per bank. The MDIC is the maximum amount of depositor's money in an insured bank guaranteed as safe by the PDIC. This protection lets you sleep soundly at night as depositors.

Deposit insurance is funded by the Deposit Insurance Fund of the PDIC. It is continuously built through assessments collected from insured banks, not by individual depositors.

For families building their savings, this protection provides an added layer of security. It also helps build confidence in formal banking. People who understand that eligible bank deposits are protected by deposit insurance may feel more secure keeping their money in banks rather than at home or through informal and potentially risky arrangements.

Know the difference: savings vs. investments

Some important lessons in financial literacy are knowing how your savings are protected (as this is a vital part of knowing how to manage your money) and understanding that not all financial products carry the same risks and protections.

Deposit insurance covers eligible deposit products, subject to the MDIC. Investment products, on the other hand, are not deposit products. They also involve market risk. These investment products include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other investment products. Understanding this difference helps people ask better questions before putting their money into a financial product:

Is this a deposit or an investment? Is it insured? What risks am I taking? Clear answers can help financial consumers make informed choices based on their needs, goals, and tolerance for risk.

Building confidence, strengthening stability

Deposit insurance does more than protect individual and institutional depositors. It can also help strengthen confidence in the banking system.

During times of uncertainty, rumors or concerns about a bank can cause people to rush to withdraw their money. Deposit insurance provides an important layer of reassurance by giving depositors confidence that eligible deposits are protected within the MDIC.

When people understand the protection, they are better equipped to make decisions based on facts rather than fear.

This creates a powerful connection: When people understand how their money is protected, they can have better confidence in the financial system. And when confidence in the banking system is strengthened, it can contribute to broader financial stability.