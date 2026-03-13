Salomon arrives at SM J Mall Cebu: A new destination for mountain-inspired lifestyle

Global mountain sports brand Salomon is set to open its newest retail destination at SM J Mall Cebu on March 15, 2026, bringing its iconic blend of performance heritage and modern outdoor lifestyle to one of Cebu’s most exciting lifestyle hubs.
Founded in the French Alps in 1947, Salomon has built a worldwide reputation as a pioneer in mountain sports innovation, particularly in trail running, hiking, alpine sports and outdoor performance gear. For decades, athletes and outdoor enthusiasts have trusted the brand for equipment and footwear engineered to perform in the most demanding environments—from rugged mountain trails to competitive trail races across the globe.
Now, that same alpine DNA arrives in Cebu in a store concept designed for the modern urban adventurer.
The new Salomon store at SM J Mall Cebu will place a strong emphasis on lifestyle and everyday versatility, showcasing footwear, apparel and accessories that merge technical outdoor performance with contemporary street style. Whether customers are trail runners seeking reliable grip and cushioning, travelers looking for versatile outdoor footwear or style-conscious shoppers drawn to the brand’s distinctive aesthetic, the store offers something for every kind of explorer.
This store marks the second Salomon location operated by SafeStep Philippines, which manages the brand under license from Salomon Philippines. The expansion reflects the growing popularity of outdoor-inspired footwear and the rising community of trail runners and outdoor enthusiasts across the Philippines.
To celebrate the grand opening, shoppers are invited to visit the store on March 15, 2026, and enjoy a five percent Opening Day Discount on all items—a perfect opportunity to discover Salomon’s world-class footwear and apparel firsthand. Celebration starts at 1:00 p.m.
With its deep heritage in mountain sport and its evolving influence in global lifestyle culture, Salomon’s arrival at SM J Mall Cebu promises to bring a fresh and dynamic retail experience for Cebuano shoppers who value performance, adventure and style. (PR)