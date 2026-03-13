Salomon arrives at SM J Mall Cebu: A new destination for mountain-inspired lifestyle

The new Salomon store at SM J Mall Cebu will place a strong emphasis on lifestyle and everyday versatility, showcasing footwear, apparel and accessories that merge technical outdoor performance with contemporary street style. Whether customers are trail runners seeking reliable grip and cushioning, travelers looking for versatile outdoor footwear or style-conscious shoppers drawn to the brand’s distinctive aesthetic, the store offers something for every kind of explorer.



This store marks the second Salomon location operated by SafeStep Philippines, which manages the brand under license from Salomon Philippines. The expansion reflects the growing popularity of outdoor-inspired footwear and the rising community of trail runners and outdoor enthusiasts across the Philippines.



To celebrate the grand opening, shoppers are invited to visit the store on March 15, 2026, and enjoy a five percent Opening Day Discount on all items—a perfect opportunity to discover Salomon’s world-class footwear and apparel firsthand. Celebration starts at 1:00 p.m.



With its deep heritage in mountain sport and its evolving influence in global lifestyle culture, Salomon’s arrival at SM J Mall Cebu promises to bring a fresh and dynamic retail experience for Cebuano shoppers who value performance, adventure and style. (PR)