Sandbox Clinic and Sandbox Clinic Prime Cebu’s grand launch celebrates community, care, new beginnings

Opening remarks were delivered by Ms. Camille Abigail “Abby” Mercado, MSOT, OTRP, President & CEO of SCSI, who welcomed attendees and emphasized the clinic’s core mission:

“Today marks more than the opening of a new clinic. It marks the realization of a shared vision—to create a place where individuals and families can access quality, compassionate, and multidisciplinary healthcare services that empower them to reach their fullest potential.”

In his closing remarks, Mr. Adrian Paolo Mina reflected on the significance of the launch and the clinic’s role for the region:

“Sandbox Clinic Cebu is not just another branch. It is our flagship clinic for the Visayas and Mindanao. Healthcare is not merely about treatments, programs, or facilities. At its heart, healthcare is about people. And while today is an opening, we do not see it as a finish line. We see it as Day One.”

Attendees enjoyed guided facility tours of both Sandbox Clinic Cebu and Sandbox Clinic Prime, exploring therapy areas equipped for Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Speech-Language Pathology, and Special Education support. The program concluded with an entertainment and mingling segment featuring a live DJ set by Antonio, creating a festive atmosphere for guests to connect with the team.

Sandbox Clinic is a multi-specialty rehabilitation clinic under Sapphire Clinics Incorporated, built on the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, heal, and thrive in a nurturing environment. With this new branch, Sandbox strengthens its commitment to serving children, families, and communities across Cebu and the wider Visayas-Mindanao region with accessible, high-standard care. (PR)