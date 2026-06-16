Saving before the storm

AS FILIPINOS, we are no strangers to storms.

When dark clouds gather and weather advisories flash across radio waves, our TV screens and socmed walls, we instinctively prepare. We check the roof for leaks, secure loose items outdoors, stock up on essentials and make sure our umbrellas are within reach. We do not wait for the first raindrop to fall before taking action.

Yet when it comes to our finances, many of us are less prepared.

Life’s financial storms often arrive without warning. A sudden illness. A car that breaks down on the way to work. An unexpected home repair. A temporary loss of income. These challenges can strike anyone, regardless of age, profession or income level.

That is why this year's Depositor Protection and Awareness Week (DPAW) theme, “Kapag sa bangko may ipon, handa sa anumang panahon,” carries a message that is both timely and timeless. As the lead agency for the nationwide observance of DPAW, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) encourages everyone to build an emergency fund, one of the simplest yet most powerful tools for achieving financial security.

Your financial lifeboat

An emergency fund is not money set aside for a vacation, a new gadget or a special celebration. It is your financial safety net. Money reserved exclusively for life's unexpected emergencies.

Think of it as your lifeboat. You may never need it during calm seas, but when rough waters come, you will be grateful it is there.

Without an emergency fund, even a relatively small financial setback can quickly become a major burden. Many people are forced to borrow money, secure high-interest loan or use up long-term savings meant for education, retirement or other important goals.

An emergency fund helps prevent temporary problems from becoming financial struggles.

Why saving in banks matters

For generations, many families have practiced saving cash at home, in drawers, piggy banks, envelopes or hidden containers. While the intention is admirable, cash stored at home is vulnerable to theft, fire, flooding, accidental loss and even simple forgetfulness. There is also another risk that is often overlooked—temptation.

When money is readily available, it becomes easier to spend on non-essentials. A few impulsive purchases here and there can gradually erode these savings meant to address emergencies.

Keeping your emergency savings in a secure bank account creates both protection and discipline. Savings remain safe, accessible when truly needed and less vulnerable to impulse spending. Depositors’ peace of mind increases as deposits placed in banks grow.

Start small, start today

One of the biggest misconceptions about emergency funds is that you need a large amount of money on the onset. The truth is that every emergency fund starts with a first deposit.

It is generally recommended to have an emergency fund that is enough to cover three to six months of essential living expenses, including food, housing, utilities, transportation and other necessities. If your monthly essentials amount to P20,000, your target emergency fund may range from P60,000 to P120,000. At first glance, the amount may seem intimidating but the goal is not to build it overnight but to build the habit.

Small, consistent steps create powerful results over time. Set aside a fixed amount from every paycheck, no matter how small and modest. Automate transfers to a separate savings account whenever possible. Treat these savings like any other important monthly obligation. Progress, not perfection, is what matters most.

The value of an emergency fund

The greatest benefit of an emergency fund is not the money itself. It is confidence. It is knowing that if your child gets sick, your car needs urgent repairs or your income is temporarily interrupted, you have options. It is the ability to face unexpected challenges without panic or excessive debt.

Most importantly, it is the peace of mind that comes from knowing that your family is protected when life takes an unexpected turn. Building an emergency fund requires patience, discipline and sometimes difficult choices. It may mean delaying certain wants today so that you can safeguard your future tomorrow. But every peso saved is an investment in your resilience.

Because financial security is not built when the storm arrives. It is built long before the clouds even appear. So start today. Save in banks. Save for the rainy days. And give yourself the confidence to weather whatever season life may bring. (SPONSORED CONTENT)