Savor Cebu’s heritage at the biggest Cebu lechon festival at The Mactan Newtown

Cebu, renowned for its rich culinary heritage, is gearing up for the sixth Cebu Lechon Festival at the heart of The Mactan Newtown, Mactan Alfresco. The highly anticipated event showcases the world-famous Cebu Lechon, elevating it from a beloved dish to a celebration of culture, community, and culinary excellence.
A dynamic line-up of activities is set to excite festival-goers.The “Search for the Best Lechonero” on August 31, 2024, will highlight Cebu’s top Lechoneros as they compete to create the perfect Cebu Lechon, demonstrating their mastery and passion. Next up is the “Paksiw Wars” on September 1, 2024, where culinary students turn leftover Lechon into delectable Paksiw dishes, showcasing their creativity and resourcefulness to cap off the biggest Cebu Lechon Festival at The Mactan Newtown.
Adding to the excitement, the chefs of Savoy Hotel Mactan and Belmont Hotel Mactan will be conducting a Lechon Pairing session on August 30, 2024, while Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou, a celebrated Filipino chef known for his modern interpretations of traditional dishes, will join the festival to headline a Live Cooking Demo on August 31, 2024, to present innovative ways to enjoy Lechon.
Food enthusiasts wouldn’t want to miss the Grand Food Bazaar from August 30 to September 1, 2024, where Cebu’s finest culinary delights will be on display, while also bringing a touch of nostalgia with Traditional Filipino Flip Games on September 1, 2024, such as palo sebo and habulang biik.
The Cebu Lechon Festival at the premiere Megaworld Lifestyle Malls property in Lapu-Lapu City is more than just an event; it’s an immersive experience celebrating Cebu's culinary legacy.
Come and discover the symbol of Cebuano pride that continues to captivate the hearts and palates of revelers.
