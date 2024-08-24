Savor Cebu’s heritage at the biggest Cebu lechon festival at The Mactan Newtown

Cebu, renowned for its rich culinary heritage, is gearing up for the sixth Cebu Lechon Festival at the heart of The Mactan Newtown, Mactan Alfresco. The highly anticipated event showcases the world-famous Cebu Lechon, elevating it from a beloved dish to a celebration of culture, community, and culinary excellence.

A dynamic line-up of activities is set to excite festival-goers.The “Search for the Best Lechonero” on August 31, 2024, will highlight Cebu’s top Lechoneros as they compete to create the perfect Cebu Lechon, demonstrating their mastery and passion. Next up is the “Paksiw Wars” on September 1, 2024, where culinary students turn leftover Lechon into delectable Paksiw dishes, showcasing their creativity and resourcefulness to cap off the biggest Cebu Lechon Festival at The Mactan Newtown.