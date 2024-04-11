Savor the flavors of the Philippines at the 16th Food Expo

With just a day until its grand opening, the 16th Philippine Food Expo is gearing up to be the culinary exhibition of the year, promising an unparalleled showcase and experience of the country's vibrant food and beverage industry.

Set to take place from April 12 to 14, 2024 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, excitement for the “Only All-Filipino Food and Beverage Show” is running high as over 300 exhibitors prepare to impress visitors with a flourishing array of local products, produce, services, and innovations.

This year's three-day event will feature a concoction of dedicated pavilions that cater to the needs of all visitors from the everyday Filipino consumer to international traders and importers, each highlighting different facets of the food industry: