Savor the language of love this Valentine's at Caja Kitchen Cebu

Valentine’s buffet schedule at Caja Kitchen Cebu

For couples seeking a romantic escape through food, Caja Kitchen Cebu presents a Valentine’s buffet thoughtfully scheduled to complement the season’s most tender moments.

The Valentine’s Buffet is priced at P688 per person, available on the following dates:

Feb. 13, 2026 – Dinner

Feb. 14, 2026 – Dinner (exclusive to Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site)

Feb, 15, 2026 – Lunch

Each service offers a comforting and generous spread designed to be shared, enjoyed, and remembered—perfect for couples who believe that love is best expressed over good food and unhurried time.

Special Valentine’s Dinner Buffet

For an evening steeped in romance, a Special Valentine’s Dinner Buffet awaits on Feb. 14, 2026, at Deck @ 19 and Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation Area.

Priced at P748 per person, this exclusive dinner features a round of complimentary wine paired with an acoustic serenade, creating an atmosphere where love lingers in every note and every course.

As the season of love unfolds, let each shared meal become a memory worth keeping. At Caja Kitchen Cebu, Valentine’s is more than a date on the calendar—it is an invitation to pause, connect, and celebrate the beauty of togetherness. From softly lit dinners to heartfelt conversations over thoughtfully prepared dishes, every detail is crafted to honor love in its most genuine form. This Valentine’s, take your time, savor the moment, and let love find its way back to the table.



For reservations and inquiries, guests may contact:

Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site

(032) 505 3333

(032) 917 624 1455

Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation

(032) 230 6777

(0917) 624 1840

Advance reservations are highly encouraged. (PR)