Savor the season: Caja Kitchen Cebu's Yuletide and New Year Buffet Specials.

The warmth of the season comes alive as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day unfold with a special buffet extravaganza on December 24 and 25, 2023. Gather your loved ones for a feast that caters to A Feast for All Generations. Whether it's the delightful Lunch Buffet from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. or the enchanting Dinner Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the spirit of togetherness and indulgence awaits. Priced at P699.00 for adults and a special rate of P350.00 for children aged 4 to 9 years old, it's a celebration tailored for family-oriented and older generations, ensuring everyone feels at home.

As the season gracefully transitions into the New Year, Caja Kitchen Cebu continues to spread joy with a memorable New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Buffet on December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024. Revel in the delicious Lunch or Dinner Buffet, where the festive atmosphere is palpable, priced at P699.00 for adults and P350.00 for children aged 4 to 9 years old. It's a perfect setting for marking special celebrations with family and friends, creating cherished moments as the clock strikes midnight.

To add to the warmth and joy, Caja Kitchen Cebu introduces an enticing 5+1 Lunch Group Promo. Gather a group of five full-paying guests, and the sixth person gets to relish the festive feast for only P99.00.

Embrace the festive spirit at Caja Kitchen Cebu, where each buffet promotion promises an exquisite culinary journey amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Cebu City. Secure your reservations early to ensure a seat at the table and treat your family-oriented and older generation loved ones to an unforgettable holiday celebration filled with delicious flavors and shared moments of joy.

For inquiries and buffet reservations, you may reach the hotel at (0917) 624 1840 for its North Reclamation Branch and (0917) 624 1455 for its Capitol Site Branch. (SPONSORED CONTENT)