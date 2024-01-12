Savor the Sinulog season with a feast for all generations at Caja Kitchen Cebu

SAVOR the festive flavors of Sinulog this January with a culinary adventure at Caja Kitchen Cebu!
Located within Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Sites, Caja’s buffet promotions are curated to complement your Sinulog celebrations, including an inclusive dining experience for all generations.
Daily Breakfast Buffet (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.) for P399
Start your Sinulog-filled days with a hearty breakfast buffet, featuring an array of delightful options to energize your spirit for the festivities, all at an affordable price of P399.
Weekend Lunch Buffet (Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m.) for P599
Savor the joyous vibes of Sinulog with our weekend lunch buffet, a perfect midday feast priced at P599. Indulge in a diverse selection of dishes that capture the essence of the festival.
Weekend Dinner Buffet (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 06:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m.) for P599
As the Sinulog lights illuminate the evenings, join us for a delectable dinner buffet priced at P599. Let the flavors of Caja Kitchen Cebu be a delightful part of your Sinulog celebrations.
Kids Dine for Free: Ignite the joy of Sinulog with your family. Kids can enjoy our tempting Weekend Buffet without any additional charge, and children aged 4 to 9 years old receive a remarkable 50 percent discount on their buffet rate.
5+1 Weekend Buffet Lunch Group Promo: Gather your Sinulog squad for a delightful lunch. When you bring a group of 5 paying guests, the 6th person dines for just P99.00.
Birthday Celebrants: January celebrants, revel in the Sinulog spirit with our Feast for All Generations for only P99 during our Weekend Buffet. Bring one full paying guest on your birthday or 3 full paying guests if you're celebrating on another day within January.
Caja Kitchen Cebu is not just a restaurant; it's a festive sanctuary for those seeking a culinary experience that mirrors the jubilant spirit of Sinulog. Come, gather, and feast with Bayfront Cebu – where every meal is a celebration of Sinulog, flavors, and togetherness.
For inquiries and buffet reservations, you may reach us at (0917) 624 1840 for the hotel’s North Reclamation Branch and (0917) 624 1455 for the hotel’s Capitol Site Branch.