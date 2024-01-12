Savor the Sinulog season with a feast for all generations at Caja Kitchen Cebu

Daily Breakfast Buffet (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.) for P399

Start your Sinulog-filled days with a hearty breakfast buffet, featuring an array of delightful options to energize your spirit for the festivities, all at an affordable price of P399.

Weekend Lunch Buffet (Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m.) for P599

Savor the joyous vibes of Sinulog with our weekend lunch buffet, a perfect midday feast priced at P599. Indulge in a diverse selection of dishes that capture the essence of the festival.

Weekend Dinner Buffet (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 06:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m.) for P599

As the Sinulog lights illuminate the evenings, join us for a delectable dinner buffet priced at P599. Let the flavors of Caja Kitchen Cebu be a delightful part of your Sinulog celebrations.

Exclusive Sinulog offers to elevate your dining experience: