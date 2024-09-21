Savour & Sip: Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu celebrates Latin tastes and iconic cocktails this September

This September, Shangri-La Mactan presents two unique culinary experiences: a vibrant journey through the flavours of Latin America and the opportunity to enjoy expertly crafted Negroni cocktails. These exclusive, time-limited offerings are sure to delight the palate and create unforgettable experiences for discerning food and drink.
Sabor Latino Fiesta at Tides: A Latin-American Culinary Showcase
From September 19th to 21st, Shangri-La Mactan invites guests to experience the rich and bold flavours of Latin America at the Sabor Latino Fiesta, taking place at Tides. Guest chef Pablo Ramirez, the Argentinian culinary maestro renowned for his expertise at Sage Grill in Shangri-La Makati, will delight diners with a sumptuous spread showcasing his signature mastery of meats and grills, all imbued with authentic Latin American flair. The dishes will be perfectly complemented by a selection of carefully curated Latin American wines, further enhancing the evening's indulgence. These wines are exclusively available for purchase only in Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu.
For those who wish to enjoy Chef Pablo’s creations beyond the fiesta, Shangri-La Mactan will continue to feature his signature dishes every Thursday as part of the Meat and Grill themed dinner buffet at Tides, allowing guests to relive the flavours of Sabor Latino long after the event concludes.
· Event: Sabor Latino Fiesta at Tides, featuring Chef Pablo Ramirez
· Dates: September 19 to 21, 2024
· Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
· Rate: P2,780++per person, inclusive of a glass of Latin American wine (choice of red or white).
Negroni Week: A toast to the timeless Negroni cocktail and its 'Modern Mixes for a Cause'
From September 16th to 22nd, 2024, Shangri-La Mactan joins the global celebration of Negroni Week at Cowrie Cove and Lobby Lounge. Cocktail enthusiasts are in for a special treat as the resort welcomes Lucca Picchi, renowned Italian author of "Negroni: Cocktail History" and celebrated guest bartender.
Picchi will curate an exclusive selection of Negroni variations, offering guests the opportunity to experience the classic blend of gin, vermouth, and Campari in its traditional form, explore a smooth barrel-aged version, or sample a unique creation designed exclusively for this event. This celebration of the iconic cocktail supports a global cause dedicated to sustainability in the food and beverage industry, adding a further layer of significance to every sip.
· Event: Negroni Week at Cowrie Cove and Lobby Lounge
· Dates: September 16 to 22, 2024
· Venues & Times:
o Cowrie Cove: 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
o Lobby Lounge: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
· Special Guest: Lucca Picchi, Negroni historian and Italian bartender
Don't miss these exceptional culinary and cocktail experiences at Shangri-La Mactan this September. For further inquiries or to make a reservation, please email fbreservations.mactan@shangri-la.com or call (63 32) 231 0288. (SPONSORED CONTENT)