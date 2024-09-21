Savour & Sip: Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu celebrates Latin tastes and iconic cocktails this September

Negroni Week: A toast to the timeless Negroni cocktail and its 'Modern Mixes for a Cause'



From September 16th to 22nd, 2024, Shangri-La Mactan joins the global celebration of Negroni Week at Cowrie Cove and Lobby Lounge. Cocktail enthusiasts are in for a special treat as the resort welcomes Lucca Picchi, renowned Italian author of "Negroni: Cocktail History" and celebrated guest bartender.

Picchi will curate an exclusive selection of Negroni variations, offering guests the opportunity to experience the classic blend of gin, vermouth, and Campari in its traditional form, explore a smooth barrel-aged version, or sample a unique creation designed exclusively for this event. This celebration of the iconic cocktail supports a global cause dedicated to sustainability in the food and beverage industry, adding a further layer of significance to every sip.

· Event: Negroni Week at Cowrie Cove and Lobby Lounge

· Dates: September 16 to 22, 2024

· Venues & Times:

o Cowrie Cove: 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

o Lobby Lounge: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

· Special Guest: Lucca Picchi, Negroni historian and Italian bartender