Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown brings you the “Strings of Hope” Campaign to strum up the Christmas spirit and support the GMA Kapuso Foundation

THIS holiday season, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown invites the community to join the "Strings of Hope" Campaign, a heartwarming initiative aimed at bringing joy to the community while contributing to a noble cause. The campaign was launched at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown lobby last November 17, 2023, and graced by the presence of the beloved Congresswoman of the lone district of Lapulapu City, Cindi King Chan, alongside GMA Kapuso Foundation Regional Coordinator, Amabel Rusiana. The campaign prides an opportunity for guests to craft their personalized Christmas ornaments, adding a touch of warmth and individuality to their holiday celebrations.

Color Your Do-It-Yourself Christmas Ornament Set for a Cause

For just Php300, guests of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown or members of the community can purchase a DIY Christmas ornament set, specially curated for the "Strings of Hope" Campaign. Each set includes three ornaments, with a unique guitar ornament to add a musical note to the festive season. The kit includes plaster coloring materials, allowing everyone who availed it to unleash their creativity and customize each ornament according to their preferences.