Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown brings you the “Strings of Hope” Campaign to strum up the Christmas spirit and support the GMA Kapuso Foundation

THIS holiday season, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown invites the community to join the "Strings of Hope" Campaign, a heartwarming initiative aimed at bringing joy to the community while contributing to a noble cause. The campaign was launched at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown lobby last November 17, 2023, and graced by the presence of the beloved Congresswoman of the lone district of Lapulapu City, Cindi King Chan, alongside GMA Kapuso Foundation Regional Coordinator, Amabel Rusiana. The campaign prides an opportunity for guests to craft their personalized Christmas ornaments, adding a touch of warmth and individuality to their holiday celebrations.
For just Php300, guests of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown or members of the community can purchase a DIY Christmas ornament set, specially curated for the "Strings of Hope" Campaign. Each set includes three ornaments, with a unique guitar ornament to add a musical note to the festive season. The kit includes plaster coloring materials, allowing everyone who availed it to unleash their creativity and customize each ornament according to their preferences.
Guests can embrace the spirit of the season by personalizing their ornaments and writing heartfelt Christmas messages on the accompanying Christmas card. After the creative process is complete, they can tie the card along with the guitar ornament using the provided string. This personalized masterpiece can then be proudly hung on the Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown Strings of Hope Christmas tree located in the hotel lobby.
The best part? All proceeds from the "Strings of Hope" Campaign will go towards supporting the GMA Kapuso Foundation. By participating in this initiative, guest or non-guests not only add a unique touch to their holiday decorations but also contribute to meaningful causes that make a difference in the lives of Filipinos in need.
Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown invites everyone to be a part of the "Strings of Hope" Campaign, as we come together to celebrate the spirit of giving and sharing during this festive season. Let us create colorful experiences, make a positive impact, and spread the joy of Christmas through the art of crafting and giving.
For more information and to participate in Strings of Hope, you may contact us +032 494 4000 or email . Let's make this holiday season extra special with the "Strings of Hope" Campaign!
You may also follow us on our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) at / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown. (SPONSORED CONTENT)