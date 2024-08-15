Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown secures Business Star at the Travel Excellence Awards 2024

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown proudly announces its win at the prestigious Travel Excellence Awards 2024. At the esteemed Awards, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown clinched the Business Star, affirming its status as an industry trailblazer.

The Travel Excellence Awards instituted by TripZilla salutes only the crème de la crème of hotels and properties that offer exceptional experiences. Brands recognized by the Awards are those that remain infallible options for travelers amid an ever-evolving competitive market.

TripZilla, Southeast Asia’s leading digital travel media, reaches over 10 million travelers monthly through seven regional platforms. The travel site maintains its standing as a staunch supporter of industry pillars that make extraordinary travel experiences happen for everyone. The Travel Excellence Awards fortifies TripZilla’s continuous pursuit of the best travel brands, to assist consumers to make informed decisions and confident bookings.

It is with great pride and pleasure that Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown accepts this esteemed recognition from the Travel Excellence Awards Committee. The accolade embodies Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown’s hard work through the years and its success as a top choice in travel, tourism, and hospitality.