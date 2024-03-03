Seagate Unveils Exclusive Deals in Cebu Retail Outlets

Seagate, a leading storage solutions provider, recently hosted a roadshow at SM City Cebu, unveiling a lineup of exciting promos set to delight customers across Cebu. From February 28 to March 3, 2024, shoppers can grab the chance to enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers on a variety of Seagate products at select partner stores.

Participating retailers, including CBX, Gaisano Interpace, Itech, Octagon, Pc Express, Silicon Valley, and Thinking Tools, welcome customers to explore a wide array of Seagate's innovative storage solutions. Whether it's external hard drives, desktop hubs, external SSDs, or other storage options, there is a diverse range of options to meet every digital need.