SEIPI’s Q4 General Membership Meeting to champion innovation, industry resilience

The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) is set to host its highly anticipated Q4 General Membership Meeting (GMM), on October 25, 2024, at the Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

Themed “Pathways to Resilience through Strategic Innovations,” the upcoming GMM promises to bring together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and experts to tackle the pressing challenges and seize emerging opportunities within the semiconductor and electronics sectors. The event will feature a series of impactful presentations, including an industry update and outlook from SEIPI President Dr. Danilo Lachica, a keynote address by Evan Gonzalez of Teradyne, and a critical discussion on energy security led by Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara from the Department of Energy—a crucial topic for the industry's sustainable growth

As the leading organization representing 376 multinational and Filipino-owned semiconductor and electronics companies in the Philippines, SEIPI continues to drive the industry forward. This upcoming GMM underscores SEIPI's dedication to promoting collaboration, innovation, and strategic leadership across the sector.

The Q4 GMM is proudly supported by SEIPI's annual business partners: First Gen, Globe Business, Meralco, PLDT Enterprise, and Aboitiz Power. Event sponsors include First Gen (Diamond); FedEx, SGS, and DHL (Gold); and Moog Inc., and Tsukiden Electronics Philippines, Inc. (Silver).

The Philippine semiconductor and electronics industry is a significant driver of the Philippine economy and the largest contributor to the country’s manufacturing sector. In 2023, it accounted for US$ 45.64 billion, or 62.08 percent of the country’s total commodity exports, and employed over 3 million direct and indirect workers. In July 2024, electronic exports remained as the Philippines’ top export with total earnings of US$ 3.57 billion, or 57.09 percent of the country’s US$ 6.25 billion total exports. In the same month, the industry also had the highest import value at US$ 2.53 billion, or 22.80 percent of the country’s US$ 11.12 billion total commodity imports. (PR)