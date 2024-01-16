‘Shagit og Kusog’ and spend Sinulog Festivities at bai Hotel Cebu

VIVA Pit Senyor! One of the grandest festivals in the country is making waves at bai Hotel Cebu. Exciting “priti-treats” and Sinulog room promos are offered to experience the festivities while in the comfort of well-appointed rooms and dining outlets. Lively traditional ritual performances and roof deck rave parties are also in store for an exciting Sinulog celebration.
Sinulog Staycation
Relish tranquility in a well-appointed room and experience fuss-free relaxation just within the metro. Make bai Hotel Cebu’s Premier Room your humble abode this Sinulog. Spend your Sinulog staycation on January 19 to 21, 2024 for P6,000 per night inclusive of breakfast for two at CAFÉ bai, free Sinulog merch, 15 percent discount on all its food and beverages outlets, unlimited Wi-Fi access, and use of swimming pool and Fitness Center during your stay. You may call (032) 342 8888 or email for reservations.
Sugbo Fiesta
Celebrate the lively Sinulog with mouth-watering classic Cebuano dishes for lunch or dinner from January 19 to 21, 2024, at CAFÉ bai. Regular rates apply for lunch from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at P1,588 per person, and dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at P1,888 per person.
Sinulog Piso Buffet
Experience a delicious spread of international flavors in one culinary destination this Sinulog 2024. Bring one full-paying adult and the next person pays only one peso for CAFÉ bai’s lunch buffet on January 21, 2024. Regular rate for the lunch buffet is P1,588 per person from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. For table reservations, you may call (032) 888 2500 or email .
Roofdeck Rave
Revel in sick beats, hits, and an awesome vibe as you spend the night with Sinulog Roofdeck Party at Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar. Experience a Roofdeck Rave featuring resident entertainer DJ Rexx, Southside Band, and DJ Louie for an awesome Sinulog celebration. The Sinulog Roofdeck Party starts at 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. from January 19 and 20, 2024, and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 21, 2024, at the Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar.
Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan
Feel the beat of the drums and dance along to the music as the Mandaue City School for the Arts performs the ritual prayer dance in honor of Snr. Sto. Niño at the Lobby from January 19 to 21, 2024, at these time slots: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Come and witness the grand Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan in the comfort of serviced lounging through live streaming at Lobby Lounge on January 21, 2024. Level up your face card and express the colorful festivities with fun and vibrant face painting. Get your face paint on at bai Hotel Cebu’s Lobby from January 20 to 21, 2024.
Sugba ta bai!
Celebrate Sinulog 2024 with a platter-worthy feast paired with a refreshing ice-cold bucket of your favorite local beer. Try it with the Grilled Meat Platter for P1,888 and the Grilled Seafood Platter for P2,488, both good for 3 to 4 persons. Available from January 19 to 21, 2024, at the Pool Bar and Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar. For reservations, call (032) 888 2500 or email reservations@baihotel.com.ph.
For more information about bai Hotel Cebu's Sinulog celebration, contact (032) 342 8888 or message the hotel on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.