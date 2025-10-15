Shake, shake, shake away on GCash’s birthday and win exciting prizes every day.

When GCash celebrates its birthday, everyone’s invited to the party. Starting October 15, the country’s leading finance super app is set to unveil exciting surprises to celebrate with everyone through a Surprise Birthday Shake Away.

GCash users will be surprised with chances to win exciting rewards and surprises every day from October 15 to 31. Big prizes include GCash credits, gift certificates, a home appliance showcase, an iPhone 16, a motorcycle, and even the all-new BYD Seal 5 DM-i Dynamic hybrid car.

Joining is easy. Simply log in to the GCash app, tap the promo banner, and shake your phone to earn a raffle entry. The more GCash services you use, such as Send Money, Buy Load, or Pay Bills, the bigger the prizes you can win.