Shang Properties Inc. breaks ground for Shang Bauhinia Residences, Cebu’s new icon of luxury living

Shang Properties Inc. marks its inaugural venture into Cebu's thriving real estate market with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new residential development project,Shang Bauhinia Residences. The event heralds a new era of luxury living and sets an unparalleled standard for sophistication and exclusivity in the Queen City of the South. The Shang brand has captured the hearts of Cebuanos through Shangri-La Mactan, which opened in 1993.

Shang Properties Inc. (SPI) has established itself as a leader in property development in the Philippines since 1987. Guided by the vision to be the leading developer and manager of prime properties in the Philippines, SPI's core businesses encompass office and retail leasing, alongside residential development.

Entering the residential condominium market in 2002, SPI has since expanded its portfolio with high-rise condominium projects in prime locations, working with internationally acclaimed architects, designers, and artisans to deliver thoughtfully crafted living spaces with the utmost attention to detail.

Shang Bauhinia Residences

Rooted in this deep heritage of craftsmanship and hospitality, Shang Bauhinia Residences is a testament to SPI’s commitment to delivering elevated living experiences. The project is a collaborative masterpiece with internationally renowned firms P&T Group and FM Architettura, ensuring that the signature Shang Properties experience is seamlessly integrated into every detail.

"Shang Bauhinia Residences marks a pivotal moment for Shang Properties as we enter the Cebu market. This project represents the culmination of our extensive experience in crafting exceptional living spaces, infused with the unparalleled Shang Properties standard of luxury and service," said Wolfgang Krueger, Executive Director at Shang Properties. "We are confident that Shang Bauhinia Residences will not only redefine Cebu’s residential landscape but will also provide an exceptional living experience that embodies the true Shang lifestyle.”

Where leisure and luxury collide