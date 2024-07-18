Shang Properties Inc. breaks ground for Shang Bauhinia Residences, Cebu’s new icon of luxury living

Shang Properties Inc. marks its inaugural venture into Cebu's thriving real estate market with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new residential development project,Shang Bauhinia Residences. The event heralds a new era of luxury living and sets an unparalleled standard for sophistication and exclusivity in the Queen City of the South. The Shang brand has captured the hearts of Cebuanos through Shangri-La Mactan, which opened in 1993.
Shang Properties Inc. (SPI) has established itself as a leader in property development in the Philippines since 1987. Guided by the vision to be the leading developer and manager of prime properties in the Philippines, SPI's core businesses encompass office and retail leasing, alongside residential development.
Entering the residential condominium market in 2002, SPI has since expanded its portfolio with high-rise condominium projects in prime locations, working with internationally acclaimed architects, designers, and artisans to deliver thoughtfully crafted living spaces with the utmost attention to detail.
Shang Bauhinia Residences
Rooted in this deep heritage of craftsmanship and hospitality, Shang Bauhinia Residences is a testament to SPI’s commitment to delivering elevated living experiences. The project is a collaborative masterpiece with internationally renowned firms P&T Group and FM Architettura, ensuring that the signature Shang Properties experience is seamlessly integrated into every detail.
"Shang Bauhinia Residences marks a pivotal moment for Shang Properties as we enter the Cebu market. This project represents the culmination of our extensive experience in crafting exceptional living spaces, infused with the unparalleled Shang Properties standard of luxury and service," said Wolfgang Krueger, Executive Director at Shang Properties. "We are confident that Shang Bauhinia Residences will not only redefine Cebu’s residential landscape but will also provide an exceptional living experience that embodies the true Shang lifestyle.”
Where leisure and luxury collide
Shang Bauhinia Residences is meticulously designed to cater to the sophisticated taste of Cebuanos who value their time, cherish convenience, and seek a home that embodies luxury and exclusivity. Nestled in the beautiful Bauhinia Drive neighborhood and mere minutes from Cebu IT Park, residents can enjoy serene living without compromising on accessibility to the city’s vibrant business and entertainment hubs.
The development offers a range of curated units, from studio to three-bedroom layouts, catering to diverse lifestyle needs. Each unit is designed to provide extraordinary panoramic vistas of the city, overlooking the exclusive Cebu Country Club and nearby golf course.
The amenities at Shang Bauhinia Residences reflect the hallmark of luxury that Shang Properties is known for. Residents will enjoy a range of thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor facilities such as an outdoor pool, workspace, and fitness studio that offer a variety of luxurious experiences, making every moment at Shang Bauhinia Residences an opportunity to indulge in comfort and elegance.
Shang Bauhinia Signature
Additionally, Shang Bauhinia Residences features two product lines tailored to different preferences and lifestyles. The main tower floors feature Shang Bauhinia Residences, providing full access to the expansive Shang Bauhinia Residences Podium amenities for residents’ work, relaxation, socializing, and fitness needs.
For those seeking a more exclusive experience, Shang Bauhinia Signature, located on the upper floors, offers larger living spaces and access to the exclusive Signature amenities such as a lounge, private pool, and fitness center—all accessible by a dedicated private elevator. This premium offering is designed to elevate the living standards of its residents, providing enhanced privacy, luxury, and bespoke services in a refined setting.
A blossoming legacy awaits
From the moment of arrival, Shang Bauhinia Residences promises an experience unlike any other. It's a place where luxurious appointments meet unique design elements, fostering a sense of elevated living. Residents will discover intimate luxuries at every turn, creating endless possibilities for relaxation, recreation, and connection.
Shang Bauhinia Residences is more than just a place to live; it's a blossoming oasis, ready to be your legacy for generations to come.