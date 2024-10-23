Shangri-La Mactan champions Breast Cancer Awareness with 'Pink Path to Hope' Fun Run and Wellness Forum

As part of its ongoing commitment to community health and wellbeing, Shangri-La Mactan marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the “Pink Path to Hope” event, a purposeful fun run and wellness forum. The event drew in-house guests and colleagues together in a show of solidarity, raising awareness of breast cancer and championing wellness across the community.
The day commenced at 4:30 a.m., as participants set off on either a 3K or 6K route, journeying outside the resort in Punta Engano. The run, a powerful symbol of resilience and hope, aimed not only to encourage physical wellness but also to make a meaningful contribution, with all proceeds benefitting the ICanServe Foundation. This foundation is dedicated to the advocacy of early breast cancer detection and offering vital support to those affected by the disease.
“Today, we run for the fighters who refuse to give up, for the survivors who inspire us with their strength, and in memory of those who are no longer with us but remain forever in our hearts. Your presence here reflects a shared commitment to spreading hope, advancing research, and one day, finding a cure. Together, every step we take brings us closer to that goal,”
said Dave Junker, general manager of Shangri-La Mactan.
The day's activities continued at 9:00 a.m. with a breast cancer awareness forum, welcomed by a diverse audience, including residents from Barangay Punta Engaño and Barangay Mactan, teachers from Punta Engaño Elementary School, Shangri-La Mactan colleagues, breast cancer survivors, and members of the ICanServe Foundation. The forum was also graced by Lapu-Lapu Congresswoman Cindi Chan. In her address, she highlighted the availability of free breast screening and ultrasound services in every barangay of Lapu-Lapu City. Additionally, she emphasised that medical assistance can be readily accessed through her office upon the completion of the requisite application forms, after which she can provide a letter of guarantee.
Dr Ellie May Villegas, Past President of the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology and Director of the Cebu Cancer Institute at Perpetual Succour Hospital, along with Dr Noemi Uy, Chairperson of the Cancer Committee at Chong Hua Hospital Cebu and Mandaue, delivered an enlightening presentation titled, "Breast Cancer 101." Following the presentation, esteemed breast surgeons and doctors offered free consultations and ultrasound at health screening booths, where participants received complimentary check-ups. This initiative reinforced the significance of early detection and empowered individuals to take proactive steps for their health.
The event is a core part of Shangri-La Mactan’s wider “Embrace: Care for People Project,” reflecting the resort’s long-standing dedication to fostering health, wellness, and sustainable development in the community. Through this initiative, the resort continually strives to support meaningful causes and make a lasting impact. (SPONSORED CONTENT)