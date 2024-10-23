Shangri-La Mactan champions Breast Cancer Awareness with 'Pink Path to Hope' Fun Run and Wellness Forum

As part of its ongoing commitment to community health and wellbeing, Shangri-La Mactan marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the “Pink Path to Hope” event, a purposeful fun run and wellness forum. The event drew in-house guests and colleagues together in a show of solidarity, raising awareness of breast cancer and championing wellness across the community.

The day commenced at 4:30 a.m., as participants set off on either a 3K or 6K route, journeying outside the resort in Punta Engano. The run, a powerful symbol of resilience and hope, aimed not only to encourage physical wellness but also to make a meaningful contribution, with all proceeds benefitting the ICanServe Foundation. This foundation is dedicated to the advocacy of early breast cancer detection and offering vital support to those affected by the disease.