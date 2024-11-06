Shannen Tan exemplifies a voice of success and leadership.

Finding her voice

As a high school student, Tan often struggled with self-confidence. "I didn’t have much confidence back then," she reflected. "I always felt like I couldn’t match up to others." Her path to self-assurance started in college, where exposure to public speaking ignited a passion for communication.

In 2018, her cousin invited her to a Toastmasters meeting, and Shannen was immediately captivated by the skill and eloquence of the speakers. Determined to improve, she joined the club, and within just six months, won her first club contest—an achievement she attributes to the guidance of supportive mentors.

Now, Tan has come full circle, taking on the role of President for the 2024 to 2025 Toastmaster year during their 36th annual induction ceremony. "It was a mixed feeling taking on the presidency, but I knew it was coming, it was only a matter of when,” she shared.