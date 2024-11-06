Shannen Tan exemplifies a voice of success and leadership.

“Be not afraid of growing slowly, be afraid only of standing still.”
This Chinese proverb encapsulates Shannen Tan’s approach to leadership—prioritizing action over hesitation and progress over perfection. At just 28, Shannen has already emerged as one of Cebu’s youngest entrepreneurs, successfully managing multiple businesses while serving as the 2024 President of the Taipan Toastmasters Club.
Founded in 1989, Taipan Toastmasters Club is part of Toastmasters International, a global nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals improve their public speaking, communication, and leadership skills. Although now a dynamic and accomplished leader, Shannen’s journey began far from the spotlight.
Finding her voice
As a high school student, Tan often struggled with self-confidence. "I didn’t have much confidence back then," she reflected. "I always felt like I couldn’t match up to others." Her path to self-assurance started in college, where exposure to public speaking ignited a passion for communication.
In 2018, her cousin invited her to a Toastmasters meeting, and Shannen was immediately captivated by the skill and eloquence of the speakers. Determined to improve, she joined the club, and within just six months, won her first club contest—an achievement she attributes to the guidance of supportive mentors.
Now, Tan has come full circle, taking on the role of President for the 2024 to 2025 Toastmaster year during their 36th annual induction ceremony. "It was a mixed feeling taking on the presidency, but I knew it was coming, it was only a matter of when,” she shared.
Balancing business and leadership
In addition to leading Taipan Toastmasters, Shannen is a thriving entrepreneur, running Mezzo Hotel, three llaollao branches, and a laundry shop. She also serves as the Cebu Site Director for the Ateneo Graduate School of Business, where she earned her MBA.
Tan credits her success to mastering time management, a skill she honed in college. "If you commit to something, you make it happen, no matter the circumstances," she says. "It does eat my ‘me time,’ but the gains in the long run make it all worth it."
As president, Tan aims to uphold the club’s tradition of excellence, inspired by its slogan, "Simply Amazing." Her focus is on reconnecting with past members and bringing former presidents back to mentor current members, while maintaining the club's reputation for honor and distinction.
“For me, I don’t want to dwell so much on what’s new, but more on making every effort amazing. You don’t have to do extraordinary things, but you have to do things extraordinarily. Our approach is that in whatever we do, we try to do the best that we can,”
Tan explained.
Taipan Toastmasters Club has an exciting year planned, including fellowship activities and its 35th anniversary celebration this December. This milestone will see past presidents and long-time members return to celebrate the club's enduring legacy.
However, challenges remain. Shannen is focused on retaining existing members and attracting new ones. "How do we ensure that our members are happy and that they will stay? How do we invite potential members to join us? How do we reinvent ourselves?" she shared.
Tan believes that effective communication is key to resolving many global conflicts, as most arise from miscommunication. While her term as President lasts only a year, she is determined to make a lasting impact, creating a space where members can thrive as both speakers and leaders.
"I haven’t thought much about my legacy, but I hope people will look back and say, ‘Wow, that was an amazing year,’" she shared.
Getting involved
For those interested in enhancing their communication and leadership skills, Shannen’s advice is simple: "You have to begin. You cannot stop yourself at the start – you have to try and start."
Toastmasters is open to individuals aged 18 and above. To join the Taipan Toastmasters Club, which meets at Casino Español on the second, fourth, and fifth Wednesdays of the month, visit for more information.
Meetings run for two to three hours, featuring prepared speeches, impromptu speaking drills (table topics), and the evaluations, which is the heart of the Toastmasters educational program.
Members can choose from eleven specialized learning paths, providing opportunities to improve public speaking, and have the opportunity to serve in leadership positions.