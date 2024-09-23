Shape the future with Kumon: Franchise opportunity awaits

Hop on the chance to create a difference in your child’s holistic journey towards independence and academic excellence and become one of Kumon Philippines’ Franchise-Instructors today.

With the goal of nurturing and developing long-term benefits, Kumon Philippines calls upon those who feel compelled to make a lasting impression on a child’s development while carving out an impressive career path for themselves.

Learn more about Kumon Philippines, and discover why this is the right career path for you.

About Kumon Philippines

Known for its unique teaching methods, Kumon prides itself on its unparalleled approach to learning and studying. Emphasizing mastery through tailored and individualized learning, Kumon sets itself apart from the traditional approach to after-school programs.

With its trademark hands-on approach to children’s development, Kumon Philippines’ business model is set to expand and reach out to more children eager to harness their potential.

Interested Franchisee-Instructors will participate in the student’s endeavor in self-mastery by nurturing independence, exceptional problem-solving skills, and more.

Qualification for franchisee-instructors

Know what it takes to become a Kumon Franchisee-Instructor. Take note of the following qualifications and requirements:

Instructors must be college or university graduates with exceptional Math and English skills. Potential candidates will be assessed through an examination.

Applicants between the ages of 25 to 45 who have the desire to teach and help children become more confident in themselves are encouraged to consider becoming a Kumon franchisee. As a franchisee, you will also be the main Instructor of the Kumon Center, allowing for a highly hands-on approach to teaching. Franchisee-Instructors are required to be Filipino citizens and commit full-time to the position. Superb interpersonal skills are essential to foster cooperative and trusting relationships between you and your students.

Benefits of being part of Kumon

Kumon has a long-standing reputation as a globally recognized learning program. Its proven teaching method has positively impacted millions of children worldwide. The Kumon Method provides a strong foundation for lifelong learning, benefiting both students and Instructors.

In alignment with its mission of nurturing lifelong skills and a love for learning, future Kumon Franchisee-Instructors are given continuous support and equipped with the necessary materials to ensure the development of their teaching skills and their students.

As bearers of the Kumon brand, future instructors play a crucial role in their student’s developmental journey. In doing so, Instructors are also guaranteed to achieve financial independence.

Know the franchise process

Once the newest Franchisee-Instructor is ready to take the next step, they can begin their Kumon franchise journey.

The process is as follows:

1.) Register and conveniently access our Virtual Franchise Orientation for a limited period

2.) Attend a consultation meeting

3.) Pass the test and online training

4.) Have your desired location approved

5.) Open a Kumon Center

Kumon Philippines provides comprehensive support for new franchisees, offering free training programs to prepare them for success. Additionally, ongoing training and marketing support will be available to help them grow their Kumon Center.

Inquire now!

Kumon Philippines conducts thorough market research to identify promising locations for new Kumon Centers nationwide, including Cebu.

Send your franchise inquiry here and start your journey to becoming a Kumon franchisee. Bring the Kumon Method to your community and contribute to providing quality education and fostering independence in children. With a proven track record of success spanning decades, Kumon offers a reliable and rewarding business opportunity.

