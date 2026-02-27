'Share the Alaga' Run brings together 8,000 members in a celebration of movement and care

“The Share the Alaga Run turns everyday care into action, giving our Watsons Club members meaningful experiences beyond the store. Our partnership with Unilab brings together their trusted healthcare expertise and 80-year legacy with Watsons’ accessibility and nationwide reach. Together, we bring alaga beyond products and into everyday experiences that empower Filipinos to take charge of their health. As we celebrate 185 years of A.S. Watson, we continue to grow as one with our members and partners through impactful wellness initiatives,” said Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.

“Unilab is proud to partner with Watsons in celebrating this milestone. Built on 80 years of advancing Filipino health through Quality Alaga, our shared initiatives, from the Share the Alaga Run to Alagang Pangkalusugan medical missions, reflect our commitment to making care more accessible and empowering Filipinos to take charge of their health,” shared Alexander Panlilio, Senior Vice President and Head of Revenue and Commercial Operations of Unilab Philippines.

Through initiatives like the Share the Alaga Run, Watsons, and Unilab reaffirm their shared commitment to champion proactive health and make everyday alaga more accessible to Filipinos nationwide.

Download the Watsons App via the App Store or Google Play and become a Watsons Club member to unlock exclusive perks, wellness-driven activities, and rewarding experiences designed to support your health, wellness, and beauty journey. Shop conveniently through the app or visit your nearest Watsons store nationwide to discover a wide range of essentials that help you feel good, do good, and feel great every day. (PR)