'Share the Alaga' Run brings together 8,000 members in a celebration of movement and care

Care, commitment, and wellness brought 8,000 Watsons Club members together as Watsons Philippines joined forces with Unilab for the Share the Alaga Run at the SM Mall of Asia Complex. The collaboration united two trusted healthcare leaders: Watsons, a premier health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and Unilab, the Philippines’ leading pharmaceutical company. Anchored in a shared commitment to making quality care accessible, the event also celebrated 185 years of A.S. Watson under the theme Grow As One and 80 years of Unilab advancing Filipino health.
Members who purchased through the Watsons App enjoyed a holistic wellness experience. Bringing together families, friends and runners of all levels, the event encouraged everyone to move with purpose and prioritize their health. Every stride reflected a shared belief: wellness begins with everyday alaga.
After crossing the finish line and earning their medals, runners cooled down at hydration stations, captured memories, explored product booths and joined interactive games. They also discovered essentials that support recovery and everyday health, reminding everyone that wellness continues beyond race day.
“The Share the Alaga Run turns everyday care into action, giving our Watsons Club members meaningful experiences beyond the store. Our partnership with Unilab brings together their trusted healthcare expertise and 80-year legacy with Watsons’ accessibility and nationwide reach. Together, we bring alaga beyond products and into everyday experiences that empower Filipinos to take charge of their health. As we celebrate 185 years of A.S. Watson, we continue to grow as one with our members and partners through impactful wellness initiatives,” said Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.
“Unilab is proud to partner with Watsons in celebrating this milestone. Built on 80 years of advancing Filipino health through Quality Alaga, our shared initiatives, from the Share the Alaga Run to Alagang Pangkalusugan medical missions, reflect our commitment to making care more accessible and empowering Filipinos to take charge of their health,” shared Alexander Panlilio, Senior Vice President and Head of Revenue and Commercial Operations of Unilab Philippines.
Through initiatives like the Share the Alaga Run, Watsons, and Unilab reaffirm their shared commitment to champion proactive health and make everyday alaga more accessible to Filipinos nationwide.
