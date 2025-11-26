Feature

Sharing the hope of Christmas: All SM Malls unite for Cebu

Sharing the hope of Christmas: All SM Malls unite for Cebu
Published on

SM  Supermalls,  together  with  SM  Foundation  and  SM  Cares,  united  its  malls  nationwide  for  “All  SM  Malls  Unite  for  Cebu,”  a  collective  campaign  dedicated  to  supporting  communities  affected  by  Typhoon  Tino.  On  November  13,  2025,  SM  malls  across  the  country,  SM  Mall  of  Asia,  SM  Aura,  SM  Megamall,  SM  Seaside  City  Cebu,  and  SM  Lanang  simultaneously  illuminated  their  iconic  landmarks  in  green  symbolizing  national  solidarity,  compassion,  and  a  commitment  to  help Cebu recover.

 As  part  of  SM’s  corporate  social  responsibility  mission,  SM  Foundation  and  SM  Cares  reaffirmed  their  dedication  to  sustainable  community  support  and  proactive  disaster  response,  mobilizing  resources and efforts to extend immediate aid to affected communities.

 To  help  displaced  and  impacted  families,  SM  City  Cebu,  SM  City  Consolacion,  SM  Seaside  City  Cebu  and  SM  J  Mall  offered  free  overnight  parking,  temporary  shelter,  and  charging  stations,  ensuring  access  to  safe  and  essential  spaces  during  critical  hours.  All  SM  malls  also  joined  the  Operation  Tulong  Express  (OPTE)  Donation  Drive,  distributing  8,000  Kalinga  Packs  to  communities in Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, and to severely affected SM employees.

Further strengthening the nationwide effort, cash donation booths  were set up across all 89 SM  malls, allowing shoppers and mallgoers to take part in SM’s relief campaign and contribute  directly to Cebu’s recovery programs under Operation Tulong Express. The  SM Mobile Clinic  was  also deployed to deliver medical care and health services to hard-hit areas.

Efforts  also  extended  to  recognizing  Cebu’s  brave  frontline  responders.  First  responders  who  served  as  beacons  of  hope  during  the  recent  earthquake  and  typhoon  were  honored  during  the Christmas  Tree  lighting  in  SM  City  Cebu ,  turning  over  200  Bundles  of  Hope  to  representatives  of  the  Cebu  City  Disaster  Risk  Reduction  and  Management  Office  (CCDRRMO),  BFP  Mabolo,  PNP  Mabolo,  and  Barangay  Mabolo  BRRMO  and  Welfare  Workers.  The  gesture  celebrated  their  compassion, courage, and unwavering commitment to helping communities rise again.

These  unified  initiatives  reflect  SM’s  enduring  commitment  to  compassionate,  responsive,  and  community-centered  service,  turning  empathy  into  meaningful  action  when  Cebu  needed  it  most.  In  partnership  with  local  government  units  and  various  organizations,  SM  Supermalls  continues to stand with Cebu as the province rebuilds and moves forward stronger together. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

