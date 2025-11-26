Sharing the hope of Christmas: All SM Malls unite for Cebu

Further strengthening the nationwide effort, cash donation booths were set up across all 89 SM malls, allowing shoppers and mallgoers to take part in SM’s relief campaign and contribute directly to Cebu’s recovery programs under Operation Tulong Express. The SM Mobile Clinic was also deployed to deliver medical care and health services to hard-hit areas.

Efforts also extended to recognizing Cebu’s brave frontline responders. First responders who served as beacons of hope during the recent earthquake and typhoon were honored during the Christmas Tree lighting in SM City Cebu , turning over 200 Bundles of Hope to representatives of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), BFP Mabolo, PNP Mabolo, and Barangay Mabolo BRRMO and Welfare Workers. The gesture celebrated their compassion, courage, and unwavering commitment to helping communities rise again.

These unified initiatives reflect SM’s enduring commitment to compassionate, responsive, and community-centered service, turning empathy into meaningful action when Cebu needed it most. In partnership with local government units and various organizations, SM Supermalls continues to stand with Cebu as the province rebuilds and moves forward stronger together. (SPONSORED CONTENT)