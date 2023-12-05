SHDA-CV celebrates 15 Years of championing an inclusive housing sector

Subdivision and Housing Developers Association Central Visayas (SHDA-CV) commemorates 15 years of impactful growth, from a small group of pioneering visionary developers to a strong force of 66 committed members including 56 developers and 5 affiliates. Founded in April 2008, SHDA-CV has emerged as a cornerstone in the housing sector, advocating alliances with stakeholders across Region 7.

SHDA-CV is an integral part of the larger national Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA), which stands as the foremost housing and development industry association in the Philippines that passionately champions the vision of providing every Filipino family with a place they can call home. Its core mission revolves around nurturing a sustainable housing industry by fostering partnerships between the government and private sectors, adapting to the ever-evolving housing landscape.

This milestone of 15th year for SHDA-CV is reflective of its unwavering dedication in helping shape the housing development scene in Central Visayas.

To further its mission, SHDA-CV has curated an array of purposeful activities for 2023:

1. 31st SHDA National Convention

In time for the commemoration of its 15th anniversary, SHDA-CV proudly hosted the SHDA National Convention at the Radisson Blu from October 5 to 6, 2023. Under the theme "Lokal na Bai," this groundbreaking event convened over 500 developers, policy makers, and real estate industry professionals from across the nation, marking a historic milestone for SHDA. The convention's focus was to empower the local developers towards national development, highlighting their role in the overall housing scenario.

Convention highlights include the announcement from Board of Investments (BOI) Infrastructure and Industries Service Dir. Mary Ann Raganit, on the increase of the price threshold per housing unit eligible for government tax incentives, from P2 million to P3 million.

Sec. Jose Rizalino Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DSHUD) shared updates about the flagship housing program Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino (PPPP).

A total of 30 exhibitors composed of construction suppliers, banks and financial institutions also supported the convention.



2. Developers Forum in partnership with DSHUD Regional Office VII

Held last October 20 to 21, 2022, the Developers Forum of SHDA-CV in partnership with DSHUD 7 gathered developers in Central Visayas to talk about how they can help the government address the housing needs of the Filipinos.



Atty. Lyndon Juntilla, DSHUD 7 Regional Director declared the ambitious program of nationwide mass housing in order to resolve the millions of low-cost housing backlog in the country. He also discussed important updates in subdivision and condominium laws and regulations.



3. Business Forum on House Financing Partnering with Banks - BPI, UB, RCBC, SBC

Held on April 18, 2023, SHDA CV's Business Forum in partnership with sponsoring banks was an informative platform for developers and financial institutions to strengthen their mutual support within the housing industry.

With over a hundred attendees, the forum tackled one of the most critical interests to all established and up-and-coming developers, the Bank House Financing. Topics discussed included accreditation and application processes, fees, and interest rates among others.



4. Distribution of Land Title in collaboration with Registry of Deeds (RD), Cebu

Acknowledging the pivotal role of the land titling and administration process in home ownership, SHDA-CV is building up a strategic collaboration with RD by supporting the agency's programs.

Headed by Atty. Ariel Condat, 200 beneficiaries in Tabuelan and Medellin towns of Cebu are about to be given land titles as part of the "Gasa Ko Titulo Mo" program of the agency. The processing of Transfer Certificate of Titles has been made easier after the beneficiaries presented a free patent title previously issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). The handing over of the land titles is scheduled on December 15, 2023.

5. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Launch

Celebrating its 15th year, SHDA-CV aims to institutionalize its CSR arm, envisioned to create sustainable programs for the communities the developer members serve.

As expressed by SHDA-CV Board of Adviser member Julie Castaños, "this pursuit signifies SHDA-CV's dedication to giving back to the industry by initiating developments that create enduring positive impact."

"Our pilot project this year is just the start of a series of CSR activities we have plotted," Castaños affirmed.



Continuing commitment

Amidst a persistent housing backlog of over 6 million homes in the Philippines, SHDA-CV emphasizes the imperative of partnerships between the government and private sectors. SHDA-CV President Anthony Noel expressed, "acknowledging the critical need for concerted efforts among all the stakeholders to streamline our processes within the industry, we at SHDA-CV is firm with our commitment to catalyzing favorable change in the housing sector specially here in the Central Visayas."

"Together with the rest the SHDA-CV Officers, Board of Advisers and all the developer members and affiliates, we remain steadfast in our goal to advancing the interest of the industry that will ultimately lead to more accessible housing projects in the region," Noel expounded.

For those seeking to engage or contribute to SHDA-CV's endeavors, the association's office is located at Unit 305, 8990 Corporate Center in Cebu Business Park. Or you may email them at shdacv@gmail.com or their facebook page, Subdivision and Housing Developers - Central Visayas for further inquiries and collaboration opportunities. (SPONSORED CONTENT)