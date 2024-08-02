Shiba Shootout Price Prediction: 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040 Forecasts

Shiba Shootout Prediction: Our Complete Analysis

As usual, we used a precise analysis method to determine the potential of Shiba Shootout for the years 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040. After consulting with all the specialists in the best cryptocurrency sector, we managed to identify the expected prices for this project.

Shiba Shootout - 2024 Prediction

The Shiba Shootout pre-sale was launched on April 15, 2024, and seems to have gotten off to a very slow start. “Only” $480,000 was raised in almost three months. However, we have noticed that the founding teams have accelerated the marketing of this utility Meme Coin since early July 2024 and that its exposure is now much greater.

With a soft cap (minimum funding) set at $5,000,000 and a hard cap (maximum funding) at $15,000,000, we believe that 2024 will allow Shiba Shootout to reach these goals. According to the latest information, the end of the crypto presale and the claiming (distribution) of $SHIBSHOOT could take place around September 2024.

Following suit, Play2Earn’s mobile app is expected to launch on Google Play and App Store, allowing early investors to try out the mini-game and continue accumulating tokens. The goal is to reach 1,000 users as soon as the token is listed on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap.

With the P2E sector booming thanks in particular to the TON blockchain, Shiba Shootout could experience an explosive listing on the first DEX (Decentralized Exchanges) such as Uniswap or Pancakeswap. A capitalization of $300 million is possible if the teams manage to launch the token by September 2024. The price of $SHIBSHOOT would be $0.13.

Shiba Shootout - 2025 Prediction

Everyone knows that 2025 could be a historic year in the cryptocurrency sector. Indeed, with the arrival of institutions thanks to the many ETFs (Bitcoin and Ethereum) and the possibility of a hyper-cycle, many alternative projects like Shiba Shootout could benefit from new liquidity pouring into the market.

By having definitively launched its application on mobile and having been able to collect the first opinions of the users, the $SHIBSHOOT teams will be able to truly judge the functionalities implemented and make the necessary adjustments to satisfy the community. The governance system should in particular do its job, largely involving the players in future decisions.

According to the roadmap, we should enter the second phase of the Shiba Shootout plan. It is to reach more than 5,000 users, develop a newsletter, set up a Discord group for holders and know the first listings on CEX (Centralized Exchanges). This should have a positive effect in the middle of the bullrun: the $SHIBSHOOT can then experience a peak of exposure.

Shiba Shootout can be attractive to many Web3 users who want to earn cryptocurrencies by playing, and attract investors who believe in this future ecosystem. An all-time high of $900 million can be reached by the project, pushing the price of $SHIBSHOOT to $0.40.

Shiba Shootout - 2030 Prediction

To survive the bear market phase expected between 2026 and 2028, Shiba Shootout will absolutely have to become a mobile game that blends in with the crowd. If reviews on Google Play and App Store are positive and users manage to earn $SHIBSHOOT tokens that have some value, this could help continue funding the development of the ecosystem.

This third phase of the roadmap also plans to add a Shiba Shootout store to develop a real brand image around the cowboy and the P2E game. An academy and many tools should also make their appearances so that the community can also grow at the same time as $SHIBSHOOT.

The teams plan to reach the milestone of 100,000 users and holders by 2030. This could notably help attract the best Tier 1 crypto exchanges: a future Binance listing can then be observed, allowing to significantly boost the volumes and price of the Shiba Shootout.

By becoming a game enjoyed by Web3 degens, Shiba Shootout can succeed in its bullrun in 2030 and reach new historical heights thanks in particular to its new features and its merchandising. A capitalization of 1.5 billion dollars is conceivable in this buoyant sector, which could push the price of $SHIBSHOOT to $0.68.

Shiba Shootout - Prediction 2040

Let's be very clear. You should only keep a moonbag (a small portion of your $SHIBSHOOT) until the year 2040. It is important to always know how to take profits quickly on projects as speculative and uncertain as Shiba Shootout. A lot of elements can indeed make Web3 take a different direction than the vision of the $SHIBSHOOT teams.

In our opinion, Shiba Shootout still seems to have the conviction to develop a solid ecosystem. Its "Lucky Lasso" lottery could be very appreciated by users of the official application, who can buy tickets with $SHIBSHOOT earned during the different game sessions. If the project reaches 500 million users, this lottery could become viral and very important in the sector, allowing Shiba Shootout to limit the damage during the bear market of 2040.

We believe that if Shiba Shootout follows through on its ideas and manages to create a real brand around this cowboy, it can hold its course until 2040. This Play2Earn game will however need to have users even during the bear market to avoid a terrible fall. In our opinion, its capitalization could still return to around $200 million, pushing $SHIBSHOOT back to $0.09.



$SHIBSHOOT Future: Minimum and Maximum Potential Between 2024 and 2040

It is important to emphasize that our Shiba Shootout ($SHIBSHOOT) predictions cannot accurately predict the future. Our experts rely only on past performance of similar tokens, analysis of the potential market, and various elements that revolve around the project.

In our opinion, the price of Shiba Shootout can vary to various extremes depending on the decisions of the community and also how well the P2E ecosystem is developed. Here are the possible variations on $SHIBSHOOT between 2024 and 2040: