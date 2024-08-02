Shiba Shootout Price Prediction: 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040 Forecasts

is a Meme Coin like no other, as it is a Play2Earn ecosystem that integrates a utility token, the $SHIBSHOOT. Elon Musk's popular and beloved dog is coming to the Wild West and users will be able to collect tokens in several ways.
For future buyers, we have decided to offer you a Shiba Shootout price prediction for the years 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040. Thanks to our analysis, the future of the $SHIBSHOOT token should be clearer. However, this should not prevent you from DYOR (Do Your Own Research).
Shiba Shootout Prediction 2024 to 2040 – Summary
On pre-sale since April 15, 2024, the ($SHIBSHOOT) is currently available at a price of $0.0194 on its official website. Based on our technical and fundamental analyses, we have managed to make a crypto price prediction for Shiba Shootout for the coming years. Here is the summary:
Shiba Shootout Prediction: Arriving on April 15, 2024, in pre-sale, the Play2Earn Shiba Shootout project reached $480k in funding in the space of a few weeks. When the application launches on Google Play and App Store, more than 1,000 users are expected. With a first listing on DEX, the project can reach $300M in capitalization. The price would be $0.13. (Bullish scenario)
Shiba Shootout Prediction: The year 2025 will obviously be marked by the bullrun that could allow the best Web3 projects to attract new liquidity. If Shiba Shootout's plan works and its native token is listed on the first CEX, it can reach $900 million in capitalization at the peak of this bullish cycle. The price would be $0.40. (Bullish scenario)
Shiba Shootout Prediction: The next steps of the Shiba Shootout founding teams are to develop a real brand around its P2E game. By managing to reach more than 100,000 users, launching a merch store, and an academy strengthening its community, the project can reach an all-time high of $1.5 billion. The price would be $0.68. (Bullish scenario)
Shiba Shootout Prediction: It's hard to say that far ahead for a speculative project that hasn't proven itself yet. However, the idea of the "Lucky Lasso" lottery offered to $SHIBSHOOT holders and branding can allow teams to have a long-term vision. Unfortunately, the 2040 bear market should still cause the capitalization to drop to $200M. The price would be $0.09. (Bullish scenario)
Shiba Shootout Prediction: Our Complete Analysis
As usual, we used a precise analysis method to determine the potential of Shiba Shootout for the years 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040. After consulting with all the specialists in the best cryptocurrency sector, we managed to identify the expected prices for this project.
Shiba Shootout - 2024 Prediction
The Shiba Shootout pre-sale was launched on April 15, 2024, and seems to have gotten off to a very slow start. “Only” $480,000 was raised in almost three months. However, we have noticed that the founding teams have accelerated the marketing of this utility Meme Coin since early July 2024 and that its exposure is now much greater.
With a soft cap (minimum funding) set at $5,000,000 and a hard cap (maximum funding) at $15,000,000, we believe that 2024 will allow Shiba Shootout to reach these goals. According to the latest information, the end of the crypto presale and the claiming (distribution) of $SHIBSHOOT could take place around September 2024.
Following suit, Play2Earn’s mobile app is expected to launch on Google Play and App Store, allowing early investors to try out the mini-game and continue accumulating tokens. The goal is to reach 1,000 users as soon as the token is listed on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap.
With the P2E sector booming thanks in particular to the TON blockchain, Shiba Shootout could experience an explosive listing on the first DEX (Decentralized Exchanges) such as Uniswap or Pancakeswap. A capitalization of $300 million is possible if the teams manage to launch the token by September 2024. The price of $SHIBSHOOT would be $0.13.
Shiba Shootout - 2025 Prediction
Everyone knows that 2025 could be a historic year in the cryptocurrency sector. Indeed, with the arrival of institutions thanks to the many ETFs (Bitcoin and Ethereum) and the possibility of a hyper-cycle, many alternative projects like Shiba Shootout could benefit from new liquidity pouring into the market.
By having definitively launched its application on mobile and having been able to collect the first opinions of the users, the $SHIBSHOOT teams will be able to truly judge the functionalities implemented and make the necessary adjustments to satisfy the community. The governance system should in particular do its job, largely involving the players in future decisions.
According to the roadmap, we should enter the second phase of the Shiba Shootout plan. It is to reach more than 5,000 users, develop a newsletter, set up a Discord group for holders and know the first listings on CEX (Centralized Exchanges). This should have a positive effect in the middle of the bullrun: the $SHIBSHOOT can then experience a peak of exposure.
Shiba Shootout can be attractive to many Web3 users who want to earn cryptocurrencies by playing, and attract investors who believe in this future ecosystem. An all-time high of $900 million can be reached by the project, pushing the price of $SHIBSHOOT to $0.40.
Shiba Shootout - 2030 Prediction
To survive the bear market phase expected between 2026 and 2028, Shiba Shootout will absolutely have to become a mobile game that blends in with the crowd. If reviews on Google Play and App Store are positive and users manage to earn $SHIBSHOOT tokens that have some value, this could help continue funding the development of the ecosystem.
This third phase of the roadmap also plans to add a Shiba Shootout store to develop a real brand image around the cowboy and the P2E game. An academy and many tools should also make their appearances so that the community can also grow at the same time as $SHIBSHOOT.
The teams plan to reach the milestone of 100,000 users and holders by 2030. This could notably help attract the best Tier 1 crypto exchanges: a future Binance listing can then be observed, allowing to significantly boost the volumes and price of the Shiba Shootout.
By becoming a game enjoyed by Web3 degens, Shiba Shootout can succeed in its bullrun in 2030 and reach new historical heights thanks in particular to its new features and its merchandising. A capitalization of 1.5 billion dollars is conceivable in this buoyant sector, which could push the price of $SHIBSHOOT to $0.68.
Shiba Shootout - Prediction 2040
Let's be very clear. You should only keep a moonbag (a small portion of your $SHIBSHOOT) until the year 2040. It is important to always know how to take profits quickly on projects as speculative and uncertain as Shiba Shootout. A lot of elements can indeed make Web3 take a different direction than the vision of the $SHIBSHOOT teams.
In our opinion, Shiba Shootout still seems to have the conviction to develop a solid ecosystem. Its "Lucky Lasso" lottery could be very appreciated by users of the official application, who can buy tickets with $SHIBSHOOT earned during the different game sessions. If the project reaches 500 million users, this lottery could become viral and very important in the sector, allowing Shiba Shootout to limit the damage during the bear market of 2040.
We believe that if Shiba Shootout follows through on its ideas and manages to create a real brand around this cowboy, it can hold its course until 2040. This Play2Earn game will however need to have users even during the bear market to avoid a terrible fall. In our opinion, its capitalization could still return to around $200 million, pushing $SHIBSHOOT back to $0.09.
$SHIBSHOOT Future: Minimum and Maximum Potential Between 2024 and 2040
It is important to emphasize that our predictions cannot accurately predict the future. Our experts rely only on past performance of similar tokens, analysis of the potential market, and various elements that revolve around the project.
In our opinion, the price of Shiba Shootout can vary to various extremes depending on the decisions of the community and also how well the P2E ecosystem is developed. Here are the possible variations on $SHIBSHOOT between 2024 and 2040:
Shiba Shootout - Price History
At the moment, Shiba Shootout is still in pre-sale mode, until reaching a softcap (minimum funding) of $5 million. This means that no real price history is available for its utility token $SHIBSHOOT.
We had noticed, however, that the team is relying on progressive pricing throughout the presale to encourage early investment. Over time, the price of $SHIBSHOOT appreciates until all 770 million tokens have been sold.
According to our estimates, here are the price steps that can be observed during the Shiba Shootout pre-sale.
We had not received any official information about the different price phases of $SHIBSHOOT. This chart can only give an indication of the trend of the next expected phases, but is not official.
What is the Shiba Shootout?
Shiba Shootout is a Play2Earn project that will soon be available on Google Play and App Store, which has a utility token $SHIBSHOOT based on Ethereum's ERC-20 network.
The idea for Shiba Shootout teams was first shared on X on April 15, 2024, in a post on the official @shibashootout account. The pre-sale was launched without any marketing and over $480,000 in funds were raised in just a few weeks.
Clearly, Shiba Shootout intends to develop an ecosystem in Web3 where it will be possible to play a mini-game and actively participate in the evolution of the project to win $SHIBSHOOT tokens. Several features have already been announced in the official whitepaper (available on the site https://shibashootout.com/)
Governance: $SHIBSHOOT holders can vote to decide the future of the project.
Lottery: Using your tokens, you can buy lottery tickets to win cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.
Savings: App users can decide to put a small portion of their earned $SHIBSHOOT into a separate wallet to put to work.
Staking: Using the ERC-20 network, $SHIBSHOOT can be staked at an APY (Average Annual Yield) rate of up to 2,000%
Stories: Members of the Shiba Shootout community can share their stories in the campfire for a chance to receive a token bounty.
Application: A Shiba Shootout mobile application will be available on Android and iOS to participate in Wild West duels and win $SHIBSHOOT in P2E.
For the moment, the project is raising funds through its pre-sale which should end around September 2024. A soft cap of $5,000,000 must be reached for the entire roadmap to move to the next stage. Concretely, a complete Play2Earn ecosystem in the universe of cowboys and the most popular dog in the world of cryptocurrencies will see the light of day in the coming weeks!
What Factors Can Influence the Price of the Shiba Shootout?
We recommend that all members of the crypto community always stay informed about the elements that can influence the price of the best cryptocurrencies in the future. In the case of Shiba Shootout, it is important to take into consideration its tokenomics, its whitepaper, and the various fundamentals of the project.
1. Attracting “Degen” Communities
Shiba Shootout can definitely be considered one of the best Meme Coins since it is a “remake” of the most popular dog breed that gave birth to Dogecoin ($DOGE) and the Shiba Inu ($SHIBA). This obviously implies that the teams will need to gather a large community to boost the price of the $SHIBSHOOT token in the future thereby attracting traders and simple “nugget” hunters.
To do this, Shiba Shootout can rely on a 20% allocation of the supply (i.e. 440,000,000 $SHIBSHOOT) earmarked for marketing needs. By managing to complete the presale at its soft cap of $5,000,00, this could mean that a budget of $1,000,000 will be available to push the project on X, Youtube, and all Web3 media. This element will obviously be one of the biggest influences on the price of $SHIBSHOOT in the years to come.
2. Staking that shows 2,000% APY
According to the experts, the fact that Shiba Shootout's native token is based on the Ethereum Mainnet blockchain may be a key factor in the success of this presale and in the price appreciation of $SHIBSHOOT in the future. Indeed, it allows holders (token holders) to put their assets to work by placing them in a staking pool: up to 2,000% APY can be collected at the moment, which may convince the greatest number.
If we think about a “medium-term” vision, the tokens locked in the liquidity pool by the strongest hands will not be available on the market. With as much as 440,000,000 $SHIBSHOOT (20% of the supply) to be distributed gradually in this way, this could create a certain shock between supply and demand at the time of listing and after. By reducing the number of tokens available on the market, the founding teams ensure that the price can appreciate, with reasonable inflation.
3. Successful Completion of the Shiba Shootout Game
The core of the project is based on the development of a Play2Earn application that should be available for download as soon as the pre-sale ends. The Shiba Shootout game should bring some interesting features for Web3 users: mini-game, lottery, sponsorship system, savings account, and various contests to accumulate $SHIBSHOOT each time.
The Shiba Shootout mobile app will absolutely have to live up to its promises to reach the level of games such as Notcoin ($NOT) or Hamster Kombat ($HMSTR) that have managed to reach several tens of millions of users in the space of a few weeks. In our opinion, it all depends on the developers of the team (unknown to this day) since on paper, Shiba Shootout has everything it takes to succeed in the world of Play2Earn.
Our Analysis Method: Behind the Scenes of Forecasting $SHIBSHOOT
To make our Shiba Shootout prediction, we had to be methodical. Indeed, a lot of information is available on this Meme Coin utility and it can be difficult to form a real opinion. We followed the traditional analysis method thanks to the official information available on the site https://shibashootout.com/ to give you an idea of the future of the $SHIBSHOOT prices:
Project Analysis: We learned on April 15, 2024, about the release of the Shiba Shootout project through an X post. We quickly understood that this is not yet another Meme Coin representing Elon Musk's favorite dog. In the Wild West universe, characters compete in a Play2Earn game that will be available via an iOS and Android application. With various interesting features proposed in the whitepaper, the project seems well-oiled.
Technical analysis: With more than $48 billion in capitalization in 2024, the Meme Coins sector continues to impress the cryptosphere. More recently, Play2Earn games are also finding a second wind thanks to the TON blockchain (The Open Network) and the Shiba Shootout therefore comes at an opportune time, just before the bullrun. Priced at $0.0194 in presale, 2.2 billion $SHIBSHOOT will be available on the ERC-20 network.
Network Analysis: The least we can say is that Shiba Shootout had time to prepare its social networks by starting its pre-sale before actually launching its marketing operations. The official X @Shibashootout account has no less than 1,000 followers at the time of writing, and the @Shibashootout Telegram channel already has more than 2,400 people. With this excellent base, the P2E game can explode on the networks by really investing in its marketing.
