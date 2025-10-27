Signify Foundation and Security Bank Foundation partner to light up classrooms across the Philippines

“Light has the power to uplift lives - it brings safety, hope, and opportunity,” said Yue Cui, Director of the Signify Foundation. “Through this partnership, we are illuminating more than classrooms; we are lighting up the dreams of Filipino children who deserve every chance to learn and thrive. Across the world, the Signify Foundation is committed to bringing light to communities where it’s needed most, and here in the Philippines, we are proud to help create brighter, more inspiring learning environments that empower every child to believe in a better tomorrow."

Proper lighting plays a crucial role in education; it reduces eye strain, enhances focus, and helps students concentrate better. Moreover, energy-efficient LED lighting lowers electricity consumption, allowing schools to redirect resources toward educational programs and materials.

“At Signify, we believe in the power of light to create meaningful change. Through this project, we’re not only lighting up classrooms, we’re helping students see, learn, and create under better light,” said Raghuraman Chandrasekhar, Commercial Leader for Professional Signify Philippines.

For years, Security Bank Foundation has been a steadfast advocate for education, building classrooms, training teachers, and supporting scholars across the country. With Signify’s LED lighting solutions, schools across the Philippines will soon have brighter, safer, and more inspiring learning spaces.