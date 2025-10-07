Signify Innovation Day roadshow kicks off with lighting solutions from Philips and Wiz

Lighting that prioritizes comfort and efficiency

Known for its exceptional performance in both professional and consumer applications, Philips lighting solutions offer long-term savings and tangible benefits with every use. For one, the Philips Meson Comfort is designed to meet these needs head-on. These downlights have a unique recessed diffuser that delivers soft illumination. This feature, combined with Philips' patented Interlaced Optics, reduces eye glare by up to 50%. This is why this downlight is the perfect solution for learning and work environments. Combined with the brand’s signature EyeComfort feature, it ensures a flicker-free, softer illumination that mimics natural light cycles, which can last up to 30,000 hours.

Great light, great value

Exceptional lighting doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. The Philips Eridani downlight offers outstanding value for money, combining energy-saving technology with a high-quality light that's built to last. Designed for durability and performance, the Philips Eridani has a lifespan of up to 15,000 hours and features EyeComfort technology for light that's comfortable and gentle on the eyes. Choose from the Eridani Round Surface Switch, Eridani Square Surface, and Eridani Downlight SceneSwitch. No matter the shape or size, it guarantees uniform light distribution for consistent and high-quality illumination.Signify, the world leader in lighting, is set to illuminate the entire nation with the Signify Innovation Day roadshow, kicking off in Quezon City. The roadshow, which will run until October 29, will highlight the latest innovations that can help retailers, designers, and builders transform spaces through reliable lighting solutions.

Discover the latest products from Philips, the leading global brand in professional and consumer lighting, and WiZ, the smart lighting brand from Signify. From revolutionary energy-saving technology to smart lighting that adapts to any mood, the Signify Innovation Day roadshow is the perfect chance to discover how light not only brightens a space but also has a profound effect in creating better and more vibrant environments.