Signify Innovation Day roadshow kicks off with lighting solutions from Philips and Wiz

Exceptional lighting doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. The Philips Eridani downlight offers outstanding value for money, combining energy-saving technology with a high-quality light that's built to last. Designed for durability and performance, the Philips Eridani has a lifespan of up to 15,000 hours and features EyeComfort technology for light that's comfortable and gentle on the eyes. Choose from the Eridani Round Surface Switch, Eridani Square Surface, and Eridani Downlight SceneSwitch. No matter the shape or size, it guarantees uniform light distribution for consistent and high-quality illumination.Signify, the world leader in lighting, is set to illuminate the entire nation with the Signify Innovation Day roadshow, kicking off in Quezon City. The roadshow, which will run until October 29, will highlight the latest innovations that can help retailers, designers, and builders transform spaces through reliable lighting solutions.
Discover the latest products from Philips, the leading global brand in professional and consumer lighting, and WiZ, the smart lighting brand from Signify. From revolutionary energy-saving technology to smart lighting that adapts to any mood, the Signify Innovation Day roadshow is the perfect chance to discover how light not only brightens a space but also has a profound effect in creating better and more vibrant environments.
Bring your vision to light
For a stylish and flexible lighting solution, the Philips Tracklight system helps you put your vision from idea to actual space. This super-slim, low-voltage system is easy to install with its One-Click feature and is designed for both functionality and aesthetic appeal, making it perfect for any environment.
The modular and flexible design allows for easy mix and match to highlight a specific space or set the mood. Choose from a variety of luminaire options such as floodlights for general illumination, linear spotlights, and adjustable linear spotlights to highlight artworks, and track and suspended spotlights for beautiful, focused lighting. With its high-quality and energy-efficient LED light, the Philips Tracklight System is a dynamic solution to enhance and personalize any space.
Your personality, reflected through light
For an immersive atmosphere, the Philips LED Strip Light is the versatile and durable lighting solution that allows for personalization to help you transform a space with a glow of your favorite color. Also designed with EyeComfort technology, it ensures a bright and even light with minimal glare, making it easy on the eyes. And with a long-lasting lifespan of up to 15,000 hours, this strip light is a reliable way to bring a touch of vibrant, personalized style to any project. Want to beautify outdoor spaces? Philips has you covered, with the IP65-rated high-voltage strip lights that come in 50m length to cover long distances in any weather.
Sync lights with music and video
Bring color to your everyday life with WiZ smart lighting solutions. Wiz's latest products, like the Smart TV Backlight striplights, Smart Linear Gradient Bar Lights, and Smart Linear Gradient Floor Lights, allow users to sync their lighting with music and video, creating an instant cinematic experience with immersive light, whether it's for movie nights, gaming sessions, and more. Set the perfect mood for any occasion with the WiZ ecosystem that provides a quick touch of color and ultimate control with light modes such as Cinematic, Vibrant, and Relaxation, all easily adjustable via a smartphone app.
The Signify Innovation Day Roadshow is just getting started, so don't miss the opportunity to see first-hand the most advanced lighting solutions for any space or project needs. Catch the roadshow at the following stopovers nationwide:
Quezon City - September 23, 2025
Batangas City - September 24, 2025
Pampanga City - September 25, 2025
Baguio City - September 26, 2025
Davao City - September 30, 2025
General Santos - October 2, 2025
Cebu City - October 9, 2025
Tacloban - October 15, 2025
Cagayan De Oro - October 22, 2025
Zamboanga - October 29, 2025
Stay updated on the latest events and updates in lighting innovation. Visit Signify at www.signify.com. (PR)