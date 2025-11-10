Signify launches EcoLink Professional Lighting at PHILCONSTRUCT 2025: reliable, affordable and built for the industry

Signify, the world leader in lighting, officially introduced its latest in lighting solutions, the EcoLink Professional Lighting, at the PHILCONSTRUCT 2025 held at the SMX Convention Center.
Poised to deliver reliable and affordably priced luminaires, the EcoLink Professional Lighting is the Ilaw na Pangmalakasan that directly addresses the key challenges faced by the construction and industrial sectors. Budgeting is crucial for construction projects, and builders often face the challenge of balancing cost and the caliber of the products they use. With the new EcoLink Professional Lighting, pocket-friendly lighting solutions are now within reach to illuminate any commercial and professional spaces.
The product range showcased during the expo includes outdoor solutions, from LED Streetlights, LED Floodlights, and Waterproof Bare Battens, as well as indoor luminaires such as LED Panel Lights, LED Highbays, and various Batten options.
The cornerstone of the EcoLink professional Lighting is the VoltSafe Technology. This industry-leading feature provides 2.5kV surge protection, offering a robust defense against voltage spikes and surges for a more consistent lighting performance with reduced maintenance costs, providing peace of mind for project owners. The EcoLink Professional Lighting also meets stringent safety and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards, and comes with up to a two-year warranty.
EcoLink’s design philosophy centers on practical innovation, providing lighting solutions that are simple to install, highly durable in tough Philippine conditions, and cost-effective for commercial applications. Whether lighting up streets, warehouses, or compact office spaces, EcoLink Professional Lighting delivers reliable brightness that supports productivity and safety; truly the Ilaw na Pangmalakasan that the market needs.
"The EcoLink Professional Lighting was designed to address the realities of budgeting construction projects and help contractors maximize their resources," shared Raghuraman Chandrasekhar, Commercial Leader for Professional, Signify Philippines. “We believe that they do not have to compromise, especially with EcoLink as the ingenious solution that will provide reliable lighting that won’t break the bank. This product offering is our way of helping contractors to finish strong and on top of their projects."
Apart from the new product line, Signify also unveiled its PRO Resellers Network, demonstrating its strong support for its lighting resellers. This exclusive program offers up to P30,000 worth of e-gift vouchers, exclusive reseller discounts, marketing support, and other perks, while Signify VIP Contractors Club members can also enjoy premium rewards such as travel and staycation trips.
The launch of the EcoLink Professional Lighting reinforces Signify’s dedication to supporting the construction and industrial sectors in the Philippines through sustainable and affordable lighting. As the global leader in lighting, Signify continues to align its expertise with local industry needs, ensuring that every project is built on a foundation of light that’s reliable, efficient, and ready for the future.
For more updates on the latest releases and news on lighting innovation, visit Signify at www.signify.com. (PR)