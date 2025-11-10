Signify launches EcoLink Professional Lighting at PHILCONSTRUCT 2025: reliable, affordable and built for the industry

EcoLink’s design philosophy centers on practical innovation, providing lighting solutions that are simple to install, highly durable in tough Philippine conditions, and cost-effective for commercial applications. Whether lighting up streets, warehouses, or compact office spaces, EcoLink Professional Lighting delivers reliable brightness that supports productivity and safety; truly the Ilaw na Pangmalakasan that the market needs.

"The EcoLink Professional Lighting was designed to address the realities of budgeting construction projects and help contractors maximize their resources," shared Raghuraman Chandrasekhar, Commercial Leader for Professional, Signify Philippines. “We believe that they do not have to compromise, especially with EcoLink as the ingenious solution that will provide reliable lighting that won’t break the bank. This product offering is our way of helping contractors to finish strong and on top of their projects."

Apart from the new product line, Signify also unveiled its PRO Resellers Network, demonstrating its strong support for its lighting resellers. This exclusive program offers up to P30,000 worth of e-gift vouchers, exclusive reseller discounts, marketing support, and other perks, while Signify VIP Contractors Club members can also enjoy premium rewards such as travel and staycation trips.

The launch of the EcoLink Professional Lighting reinforces Signify’s dedication to supporting the construction and industrial sectors in the Philippines through sustainable and affordable lighting. As the global leader in lighting, Signify continues to align its expertise with local industry needs, ensuring that every project is built on a foundation of light that’s reliable, efficient, and ready for the future.

For more updates on the latest releases and news on lighting innovation, visit Signify at www.signify.com. (PR)