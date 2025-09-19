Signify strengthens professional lighting portfolio, with new Signify-branded products.

The Signify SunStay Pro gen2 and SunStay Pro gen2 mini will provide customers with an integrated, connected solar streetlight that’s suitable for different applications, from bike paths to campuses and pedestrian areas. The compact model, the Signify SunStay Pro gen2 mini, has been designed for circularity, with its all-in-one aluminium die-cast housing made from 80% recycled material. It has a motion-sensing multi-sensor with light on-demand and forward-triggering features that allow adjustment of brightness according to the level of surrounding activity. For instance, its hybrid charger enables the luminaire to work off-grid on sunny days and to draw partial power from the grid on cloudy days. and its optional top-up vertical panels help capture more solar energy in the winter months.

Both regular and mini versions of the product will be available in European markets from September 15, 2025.

The Signify GreenVision Xceed Pro is a flexible road and street lighting solution that can adapt to different rural and urban applications. Its durable, modular design makes it easy to maintain and upgrade over time, while delivering excellent energy savings. With its high efficiency and thoughtfully engineered light distribution, it helps cities meet functional lighting needs while meeting energy conservation standards. Additionally, this range also considers environmentally sensitive road and street lighting areas and offers options for low blue-spectrum color temperatures.

The Signify ActiStar, an advanced LED floodlight designed for outdoor areas and sports facilities, combines powerful performance with precise light projection control technology. Its unique adjustable module design reduces lighting pollution and allows for flexible lighting designs, allowing better visibility for both players and spectators. With options to suit projects of different sizes – from recreational facilities to large stadiums – it ensures reliable, high-quality lighting wherever it’s installed.

The Signify GreenVision Xceed Pro and the Signify ActiStar will be available in Asia, Australia, Africa, and South America from September 15, 2025.

Sukanto Aich, Commercial Leader Professional Southeast Asia, Signify, said: “At Signify, we are proud to build on our leadership in innovation, performance, and sustainability, with a suite of intelligent, connected lighting products, systems, and services under a portfolio of trusted brands. The launch of these new premium outdoor lights under the Signify brand is an important step forward, placing the brand at the heart of our professional lighting portfolio.”

As part of this launch, Signify has upgraded its website, www.signify.com, to be an information hub for its professional offerings, including luminaires, lamps, connected lighting software, and services. Earlier this year, the company also integrated Signify MyCreation and Signify Interact under the Signify brand, marking the first move towards this change.

For more information, click here. (PR)