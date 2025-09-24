Feature

Sing for your shot to meet the 'Wicked' stars in Singapore! Audition at SM Seaside!

Published on

SM Seaside City Cebu, a premier lifestyle destination and ultimate stage for extraordinary experiences, continues to be the home of magical moments— bringing world-class entertainment and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities closer to Cebuanos. 

Over the years, SM Seaside City Cebu has staged unforgettable international collaborations such as the "Wonder of Play Meet & Greet with Sleeping Beauty," "Inside Out 2" character appearances, and the special live performance of Snow White featuring Maymay Entrata. 

Continuing the magic, Universal Pictures in partnership with SM Cinema, has brought another spectacular experience with "Awiting Wicked For Good," a nationwide opportunity happening simultaneously in select SM Supermalls. The spotlight now turns to Cebu’s brightest voices as they get the chance of a lifetime to showcase their talent and shine on the grand stage of SM Seaside. 

Do you and your best friend love to sing? SM Seaside City Cebu is the official venue for the Cebu auditions of "Awiting Wicked For Good," alongside SM Mall of Asia, SM City Iloilo, and SM Lanang. The search is on for three pairs of singers who can lend their voices to the Philippine rendition of “For Good” from the beloved “Wicked” musical. 

Winners will enjoy an extraordinary experience: 

  • Star in the official music video 

  • Win an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore 

  • Meet the stars of Wicked: For Good 

How to Join: 

From September 19 to October 5, 2025, record your entries at the Audition Station at the Seaview Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu. Then, complete your submission by uploading your magical duet on TikTok. For the full contest mechanics, click here.

Keep up with the biggest opportunities and experiences like Awiting Wicked For Good at SM Seaside City Cebu on social media: 

  • Facebook: SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) 

  • Instagram: @smseasidecitycebu 

  • TikTok: @smseasidecitycebu (PR)

