Sing for your shot to meet the 'Wicked' stars in Singapore! Audition at SM Seaside!

Do you and your best friend love to sing? SM Seaside City Cebu is the official venue for the Cebu auditions of "Awiting Wicked For Good," alongside SM Mall of Asia, SM City Iloilo, and SM Lanang. The search is on for three pairs of singers who can lend their voices to the Philippine rendition of “For Good” from the beloved “Wicked” musical.

Winners will enjoy an extraordinary experience:

Star in the official music video

Win an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore

Meet the stars of Wicked: For Good

How to Join:

From September 19 to October 5, 2025, record your entries at the Audition Station at the Seaview Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu. Then, complete your submission by uploading your magical duet on TikTok. For the full contest mechanics, click here.

