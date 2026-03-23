Singapore's top heart specialists bring breakthrough cardiac care forum to Cebu

In a rare opportunity for the Central Visayas community, the Asian Heart & Vascular Centre (AHVC) will host a groundbreaking public health forum in Cebu City. Titled "Redefining Heart Care: State-of-the-Art Solutions for Today’s Patients," the event is set for Friday, April 17, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the San Martin Hall, Radisson Blu Hotel, Cebu.

As cardiovascular diseases continue to be the leading cause of mortality worldwide, AHVC is extending its world-class, Singapore-based expertise to the Philippines. This high-level forum aims to demystify the latest medical advancements that are making heart care safer, less invasive, and more personalized than ever before. The afternoon is designed to benefit not only medical professionals but also patients, families, and anyone committed to a heart-healthy future.

Meeting the global leaders in heart health

Attendees will gain exclusive access to two of Asia’s most respected cardiologists, who are actively shaping the future of modern medicine:

Dr. Edgar Tay

MBBS, MRCP (UK), M.Med (Int Med), FAMS, FACC

Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Tay will present "Beyond Bypass: The Latest Advances in Treating Structural Heart Disease." His session will explore innovative, minimally invasive alternatives to traditional open-heart surgery, offering hope for faster recovery and better outcomes for patients with complex cardiac conditions.

Dr. Pipin Kojodjojo

MBBS, MRCP (UK), PhD

Electrophysiologist

Dr. Kojodjojo will tackle a condition impacting millions in his talk, "Tackling Atrial Fibrillation." He will provide essential insights into the diagnosis and management of this common yet often misunderstood heart rhythm disorder, which currently affects an estimated 60 million people globally.

A mission to empower the Cebu community

The forum underscores AHVC’s core philosophy: that sustainable cardiac wellness is achieved not just through treatment, but through proactive education and forward-thinking care. By bringing these renowned specialists to Cebu, AHVC aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge medical science and the local community.

Heart disease remains as one of the leading health challenges globally, but advances in cardiology are transforming how AHVC diagnoses and treats patients. Through this forum, AHVC hopes to share practical insights on modern, minimally invasive treatments and empower the Cebu community with knowledge that can lead to earlier detection, better treatment decisions, and healthier lives.

Event details at a glance

● Event: Public Health Forum: "Redefining Heart Care: State-of-the-Art Solutions for Today’s Patients"

● Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

● Time: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

● Venue: San Martin Hall, Radisson Blu Hotel, Cebu City

Registration

Admission to the forum is free of charge, but seats are strictly limited to ensure an intimate and high-quality experience. Early registration is highly encouraged.

● RSVP Deadline: Friday, April 3, 2026

● Register Online: https://forms.gle/kxE7NzLJLAFGgUje9 (PR)