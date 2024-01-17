Sinulog 2024 roadmap: Ultimate guide to Cebu's grandest festival

AS early as December, Cebu City gears up for its most anticipated event of the year, Sinulog Festival. Spanning from December 1, 2023 to January 22, 2024, this vibrant celebration promises an array of colorful and spirited activities.
Here's your ultimate roadmap to Sinulog 2024:
Sinulog Street Fair: The streets of Osmena Blvd., Fuente Osmena and Plaza Independencia will be adorned with an assortment of stalls and vibrant decorations, setting the mood for the festivities ahead.
Walk With Jesus (4 a.m): The spiritual journey begins at Basilica del Sto. Niño with a procession to Fuente Osmeña and Osmeña Blvd.
Opening Salvo Mass (6 a.m.): The Basilica del Sto. Niño hosts a mass to officially open the festival.
Sinulog 2024 kick-off: This day marks the official start of the cultural showcases, including the Sinulog Trade Fair (10 a.m) organized by DTI, showcasing local products and crafts; the Holy Mass at Basilica Pilgrim Quadrangle (2:30 p.m.); Launching Parade (3 p.m.), a procession demonstrating traditional customs and vibrant costumes; and the Sinulog Idol and Nightly Show (7 and 8 p.m.), musical talents take the stage at Fuente Osmeña).
Daily cultural shows, Sinulog Idol competitions and nightly entertainment at Fuente Osmeña and Plaza Independencia keep the festival spirit high.
A special day featuring the Sinulog Festival Queen Runway Competition and the Sinulog Idol Grand Finals.
A mix of religious and cultural events, including the Walk with Mary and the Sinulog Festival Queen Coronation Night.
The Fluvial Procession, a re-enactment of historical events, and the Solemn Procession blend faith and festivity.
The day starts with the Mananita Mass and culminates in the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade, a breathtaking display of Cebu's rich culture and devotion.
The festival continues with awarding ceremonies and a Thanksgiving Day at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.
Sinulog 2024 is more than just a festival; it's a journey through faith, culture, and communal joy. Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned festival-goer, this roadmap is your guide to experiencing the heart and soul of Cebu's most beloved tradition. S