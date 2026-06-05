Skate meets sound: Converge amplifies Cebu XPONENTIALS

The launch of the Tour also reinforced Converge’s continuing commitment in Visayas and Mindanao, not only through cultural activations, but through expanding digital infrastructure across the region. Earlier this year, Converge was once again recognized as the Fastest Internet in the Philippines for the third consecutive year.

Alongside this milestone, the company announced plans to roll out close to one million new fiber ports nationwide in 2026 as part of its continued effort to expand access and strengthen connectivity across the region.

Whether through accessible plans like the Play Plan with up to 200 Mbps at ₱1,349 a month, or higher-powered experiences like Super FiberX Prime at ₱2,599, which delivers more speed, and greater value.

These plans, offering more than just connectivity with SkyTV Standard and other entertainment options, reflect the company’s continuing commitment to making high-quality digital experiences more accessible and relevant to the evolving needs of Filipino households.

For Converge, the expansion goes beyond connectivity; it reflects a broader effort to support communities, creators, students, gamers, and entrepreneurs in an increasingly digital future.