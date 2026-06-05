Skate meets sound: Converge amplifies Cebu XPONENTIALS

Cebu’s skateboarding, music, and youth culture communities came together in full force as Converge ICT Solutions Inc. successfully launched the first leg of the XPONENTIAL Tour at the Talisay City Skate Park on May 31, 2026.
Blending skateboarding competitions, live music performances, in one big community-driven endeavor, the Skateboarding + Music Xperience transformed the Talisay City Skate Park into a live cultural stage that celebrated Filipino talent in motion, bringing the XPONENTIALS platform from storytelling into real-world experience.
The launch of the Tour also reinforced Converge’s continuing commitment in Visayas and Mindanao, not only through cultural activations, but through expanding digital infrastructure across the region. Earlier this year, Converge was once again recognized as the Fastest Internet in the Philippines for the third consecutive year.
Alongside this milestone, the company announced plans to roll out close to one million new fiber ports nationwide in 2026 as part of its continued effort to expand access and strengthen connectivity across the region.
Whether through accessible plans like the Play Plan with up to 200 Mbps at ₱1,349 a month, or higher-powered experiences like Super FiberX Prime at ₱2,599, which delivers more speed, and greater value.
These plans, offering more than just connectivity with SkyTV Standard and other entertainment options, reflect the company’s continuing commitment to making high-quality digital experiences more accessible and relevant to the evolving needs of Filipino households.
For Converge, the expansion goes beyond connectivity; it reflects a broader effort to support communities, creators, students, gamers, and entrepreneurs in an increasingly digital future.
“Cebu has always had strong creative communities,” said Orange Ramirez, VP and Head of Brand & Marketing at Converge. “Events like the Spotlight Tour show just how much talent already exists here. What’s exciting now is seeing how connection helps amplify these communities beyond their local spaces and into larger conversations happening nationwide and globally.”
For more information about Converge and FiberX, visit https://www.convergeict.com or follow their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ConvergeICT. (SPONSORED CONTENT)