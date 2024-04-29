Feature

SM Foundation shapes real-world ready scholars

SM scholars and alumni gathered for a fun and learning-filled day in SM City Cebu.
The SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, is continuously propelling its scholarship program to new heights, equipping its scholars with the skills and experiences necessary to thrive in the professional arena.

To cultivate well-rounded and successful graduates, the foundation joined forces with SM Retail and SM Supermalls to host a general assembly at Radisson Blu Cebu, catering to scholars from the province.

The general assembly featured interactive activities to further strengthen the camaraderie among SM scholars and alumni.
Through the immersive assembly, scholars gained a deeper understanding of the program's benefits, especially the internship opportunities and exclusive job prospects within the SM Group. 

These opportunities, available during Christmas and semester breaks, as well as after graduation, aim to equip scholars with hands-on practical experience, potentially paving the way for a career within SM upon completing their studies. This comprehensive approach facilitates a seamless transition from academic life to the professional sphere, ensuring scholars are well-prepared to thrive in their chosen fields.

Through this immersive assembly, SM Foundation gives the scholars better insights into the program's benefits, particularly the internship opportunities and exclusive job prospects within the SM Group.
Beyond academic pursuits, the assembly fostered a sense of community, enabling scholars to forge connections with their peers and mentors, build professional networks, and experience a holistic and enriching student life. 

The Cebu General Assembly is the fourth leg of the activity, following the successful scholar’s gathering in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao (Davao & GenSan). SM Group is set to host more assemblies for scholars in other parts of the country.

With a rich legacy of uplifting Filipino families, the SM Foundation’s Education Program has been supporting the higher-education aspirations of deserving students from vulnerable communities.

The SM Group’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals further highlights the foundation's mission to empower the youth from low-income households, shaping them into the next generation of Filipino leaders, equipped with the knowledge and resilience to navigate the challenges of the real world with confidence.

SM Foundation education team with SM scholars and alumni at the sidelines of the general assembly in SM City Cebu.
Joining the SM general assembly is CPA and SM alumna Jonnah Sacamay, who is now a proud member of The SM Store.
