SM Foundation shapes real-world ready scholars

Beyond academic pursuits, the assembly fostered a sense of community, enabling scholars to forge connections with their peers and mentors, build professional networks, and experience a holistic and enriching student life.

The Cebu General Assembly is the fourth leg of the activity, following the successful scholar’s gathering in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao (Davao & GenSan). SM Group is set to host more assemblies for scholars in other parts of the country.

With a rich legacy of uplifting Filipino families, the SM Foundation’s Education Program has been supporting the higher-education aspirations of deserving students from vulnerable communities.

The SM Group’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals further highlights the foundation's mission to empower the youth from low-income households, shaping them into the next generation of Filipino leaders, equipped with the knowledge and resilience to navigate the challenges of the real world with confidence.