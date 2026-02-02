SM J Mall takes matcha to the max with the first-ever Cebu Matcha Fest

From Feb. 1 to 15, 2026, SM J Mall will transform into a vibrant green escape at The Atrium, Upper Ground, bringing a taste of Japan straight to Cebu. The first-ever Cebu Matcha Fest invites curious sippers, green tea enthusiasts, and anyone ready to “matcha their mood”—whether you’re feeling sweet, bold, or a little adventurous—with creamy lattes, irresistible treats, and everything in between, celebrating the artistry, flavor, and fun behind Japan’s iconic matcha.

SM J Mall’s Cebu Matcha Fest brings together No Bitter Feelings, Kasa Brew, Celso’s Crib, DP Sweets, Oh Nata!, Tsoko, Rampa Beads Bar, Atelier Matcha, Your Daily Go Cafe, and Ice Ice Baby—each adding their own spin to Japan’s beloved green tea through velvety drinks and creative desserts. With freshly whisked aromas in the air and stalls brimming with sweet and savory treats, the festival sets the scene for mallgoers to linger, explore, and indulge.