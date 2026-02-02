SM J Mall takes matcha to the max with the first-ever Cebu Matcha Fest

From Feb. 1 to 15, 2026, SM J Mall will transform into a vibrant green escape at The Atrium, Upper Ground, bringing a taste of Japan straight to Cebu. The first-ever Cebu Matcha Fest invites curious sippers, green tea enthusiasts, and anyone ready to “matcha their mood”—whether you’re feeling sweet, bold, or a little adventurous—with creamy lattes, irresistible treats, and everything in between, celebrating the artistry, flavor, and fun behind Japan’s iconic matcha.
SM J Mall’s Cebu Matcha Fest brings together No Bitter Feelings, Kasa Brew, Celso’s Crib, DP Sweets, Oh Nata!, Tsoko, Rampa Beads Bar, Atelier Matcha, Your Daily Go Cafe, and Ice Ice Baby—each adding their own spin to Japan’s beloved green tea through velvety drinks and creative desserts. With freshly whisked aromas in the air and stalls brimming with sweet and savory treats, the festival sets the scene for mallgoers to linger, explore, and indulge.
More than a pop-up fair, Cebu Matcha Fest is brewed as a full-on lifestyle playground—curated by SM J Mall for Cebu’s growing tribe of matcha lovers and Gen Z tastemakers. Mallgoers can dive into Matcha Painting sessions on Feb. 14, whisk their own cups at the Make Your Own Matcha Workshops on Feb. 7 and 11, and vibe to Love Beats with Moni-Moni on Feb. 1 and 14, while the Matcha Lounge & Games area runs all throughout Feb. 1to 15—creating a cozy corner to chill, sip, play, and stay awhile.
Adding even more flavor to the experience is the Sip, Stamp, Repeat promo—an interactive rewards program that encourages matcha explorers to discover new flavors and experiences along the green trails of Cebu Matcha Fest. Grab a Matcha Stamp Card at the designated “Matcha Station,” earn one stamp for every qualifying matcha drink or food item purchased, and collect their way to exclusive perks. A fifth stamp unlocks access to Matcha Painting sessions, while the tenth earns a special gift from SM J Mall. Access to Make Your Own Matcha Workshops may also be redeemed with a P500 accumulated receipt from participating vendors—making every cup count.
Whether you’re a devoted matcha loyalist who knows your grades by heart or simply ready to taste what all the hype is about, Cebu Matcha Fest offers a green-tinted escape that’s indulgent, interactive, and picture-perfect—only at your most-loved SM J Mall. (PR)