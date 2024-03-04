SM2SM Run Year 12: Over 13,000 runner strong.

Commencing from the sprawling SM Seaside City Cebu complex located at the South Road Properties, the race course led participants through iconic landmarks, including Plaza Independencia.

Runners in the 8k category traversed S. Osmena Street, while those in the 12k category made their turnaround at SM City Cebu. Meanwhile, participants in the challenging 21k category journeyed all the way to Brgy. Banilad in Cebu City.