Solea Hotels & Resorts delivers another unforgettable Halloween with ‘Plants vs Zombies Spooky' Party at Mactan and Bohol

In Solea Mactan, the Halloween festivities began with afternoon heavy snacks and a lineup of thrilling Halloween Games and Programs for guests of all ages. The grounds transformed into a vibrant trick-or-treat trail that wound through the garden areas, the Solea Seaview, and the lobby, each with spine-chilling delights. Special treats awaited at the Popcorn Cart and Waffles and Churros Station, while a talented Magician dazzled audiences with mystifying performances. Kids eagerly collected Halloween-themed loot bags, while adults enjoyed festive giveaways, and the inflatable mobile party playground added an extra layer of fun.

Over in Solea Bohol, guests enjoyed a similarly magical Halloween experience. A lively array of afternoon heavy snacks, Halloween games, and trick-or-treat trails led families through the lobby, alfresco dining spaces, and beach areas. Alongside popcorn and sweet treats at the waffle and churro stations, a magician performed jaw-dropping tricks that captivated guests. Halloween loot bags for kids and giveaways for adults ensured everyone took home cherished memories.