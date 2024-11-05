Solea Hotels & Resorts delivers another unforgettable Halloween with ‘Plants vs Zombies Spooky' Party at Mactan and Bohol

Solea Hotels & Resorts once again proved why its Halloween celebrations are among the most sought-after events of the year, as the 2024 “Plants vs Zombies Spooky Party” delighted guests across both Mactan and Bohol properties. Families, friends, and Halloween enthusiasts flocked to these festive resorts for an immersive Halloween adventure brimming with themed activities, treats, and surprises.
In Solea Mactan, the Halloween festivities began with afternoon heavy snacks and a lineup of thrilling Halloween Games and Programs for guests of all ages. The grounds transformed into a vibrant trick-or-treat trail that wound through the garden areas, the Solea Seaview, and the lobby, each with spine-chilling delights. Special treats awaited at the Popcorn Cart and Waffles and Churros Station, while a talented Magician dazzled audiences with mystifying performances. Kids eagerly collected Halloween-themed loot bags, while adults enjoyed festive giveaways, and the inflatable mobile party playground added an extra layer of fun.
Over in Solea Bohol, guests enjoyed a similarly magical Halloween experience. A lively array of afternoon heavy snacks, Halloween games, and trick-or-treat trails led families through the lobby, alfresco dining spaces, and beach areas. Alongside popcorn and sweet treats at the waffle and churro stations, a magician performed jaw-dropping tricks that captivated guests. Halloween loot bags for kids and giveaways for adults ensured everyone took home cherished memories.
With its combination of imaginative activities, delectable food, and spooky Halloween vibes, Solea Hotels & Resorts delivered yet another unforgettable event, solidifying its position as the ultimate destination for family-friendly Halloween celebrations. As guests left with smiles and memories to last, this year’s Plants vs Zombies Spooky Party set the stage for even more exciting Solea celebrations to come. (PR)