Solea Mactan Resort transforms into a tropical paradise for New Year’s Eve

Solea Mactan Resort welcomed the New Year with its vibrant “Tropical Countdown: New Year’s Eve Celebration”, held on December 31, 2025. Inspired by a festive lūʻau theme, the celebration transformed the resort into a tropical playground filled with an international buffet spread and family-friendly entertainment as guests gathered to welcome 2026.

The evening featured a special New Year’s Eve dinner buffet spread, offering a celebration of international cuisine, complemented by free-flowing drinks including cocktails, local beers and wine. Guests enjoyed an exciting lineup of live entertainment, highlighted by fire and lūʻau dance performances that energized the crowd throughout the night.