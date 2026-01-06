Solea Mactan Resort transforms into a tropical paradise for New Year’s Eve

Solea Mactan Resort welcomed the New Year with its vibrant “Tropical Countdown: New Year’s Eve Celebration”, held on December 31, 2025. Inspired by a festive lūʻau theme, the celebration transformed the resort into a tropical playground filled with an international buffet spread and family-friendly entertainment as guests gathered to welcome 2026.
The evening featured a special New Year’s Eve dinner buffet spread, offering a celebration of international cuisine, complemented by free-flowing drinks including cocktails, local beers and wine. Guests enjoyed an exciting lineup of live entertainment, highlighted by fire and lūʻau dance performances that energized the crowd throughout the night.
Adding to the festivities, guests took part in a foam party experience at Solea Seaview’s Niña Pool, creating a fun and interactive atmosphere for families, friends and groups celebrating together. As midnight approached, guests gathered for a joyful countdown, ushering in 2026 amid tropical beats, cheers and the warm ambiance that Solea Mactan is known for. Renowned for its expansive pools, beachfront setting and family-friendly offerings, Solea Mactan Resort continues to be a destination where meaningful celebrations and unforgettable island moments come to life.
Visit Solea Mactan Resort's official Facebook page or the official website at soleahotels.com for inquiries and other details. You can also contact info@soleahotels.com and (032) 517 8889. (PR)