‘SPOT ON’ Property Fair by Taft Properties presents immersive property experiences

Taft Properties is excited to announce its annual property fair this year dubbed “SPOT ON.” The property fair will be a week-long event that will showcase the future of property experience. This event will take place from September 7 to 14, 2024, at the Taft East Gate Showroom.

At the “SPOT ON” Property Fair, attendees will discover how innovative digital tools are transforming the way properties as an investment are managed and enjoyed. Taft Property partners with banks, industry experts in home furnishings, interior design, leasing management, parking management, domotics, and housekeeping management to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to individual needs. From conceptualizing dream spaces to ensuring seamless property management and integrating smart home technology, Taft Properties has everything covered.

The SPOT ON Property Fair offers a range of activities that pique interests and cater to diverse needs. From digital gadget launches and family-friendly events to art workshops, financial talks, smart home demonstrations, gardening tips, and live entertainment, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss the grand launch of the SPOT ON Property Fair on September 7, 2024. This exciting event will feature the unveiling of our new website, the innovative TED system, our latest chatbot, TYRA -- Taft Your Reliable Assistant, and Immersive VR Property Experience for prospective buyers. The event will feature special guest Nicole Borromeo, third runner-up of Miss International 2023, and some of the influential Cebu vloggers. The event will culminate with a concert by renowned singer Richard Poon on September 14, 2024.

Taft Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to providing innovative and high-quality property solutions. With a focus on technology and customer satisfaction, Taft Properties is shaping the future of property experience. (PR)