Star-studded Kukuys routes Execration to win the Predator League Philippines Finals

A duel between Titans

The Grand Finals for Dota 2 pitted the long-standing squad Execration against the new team Kukuys, who are brimming with talent. Execration brought back players like Justine ‘Tino’ Grimaldo and Bryle ‘cml’ Alvizo, who helped them win the Philippine Finals last year. However, winning again was going to be a tall order against the star power of captain Carlo ‘Kuku’ Palad, Armel Tabios, and Djardel ‘DJ’ Mampusti. An impressive 12-0-16 performance by Mark ‘Bob’ Urbina’s Slardar opened the floodgates for Execration in Game 1. A strong draft and laning stage helped Execration in Game 2. Despite the questionable fountain dive by Jinn ‘Palos’ Lamatao, Execration still easily secured the win by pure economic advantage.

With Kukuys looking to prevent a sweep, substitute player Charles ‘lewis’ Santos and his Ursa kept his team’s hopes alive alongside DJ’s MVP performance on his Hoodwink during the 45-minute slugfest. Kuku has always been a fan of unorthodox drafts, and he proved his mettle with two unusual carry picks to finish the series. Execration was blindsided by the Batrider and Bristleback from lewis and Kukuys executed the reverse sweep. Kukuys denied Execration the back-to-back Philippine Championship, thanks to the drafting and leadership of Kuku as they lifted the Predator Shield in front of an ecstatic crowd.