Step into a new era of dining and shopping at SM City Cebu

SM City Cebu continues to evolve with the times, redefining the malling experience with fresh concepts and world-class offerings for the region.
Guided by its vision to remain the forefront and leading urban retail destination in the heart of Cebu, SM City Cebu welcomes globally renowned brands and celebrates beloved local icons, bringing together the best of shopping, dining, and leisure in one vibrant hub.
The dining scene at SM City Cebu has blossomed into a premier culinary destination where international gastronomic icons meet local favorites, creating a perfect harmony of global tastes and homegrown traditions.
The culinary begins with The Moment Group, making its Visayas debut at SM City Cebu with crowd favorites: Din Tai Fung, Manam, Ooma, 8Cuts Burgers, and MO’ Cookies located at the Upper Ground Level of the North Wing.....
These beloved brands have already won the hearts of food enthusiasts nationwide, promising an exciting new chapter for Cebu’s dining landscape. Each brand brings its own signature indulgence, inviting diners to experience a variety of flavors under one roof.
CIBO introduces modern Italian dining to the expansion wing, serving pizzas, steaks, and pastas crafted with authentic flair. Signature dishes like the Spinaci Zola, a rich spinach dip with crisp crostini, and the Tagliata di Manzo Rosmarino, succulent slices of beef tenderloin with garlic and rosemary, capture the essence of refined comfort.
One notable addition to the lineup of bold and exciting flavors is Tim Ho Wan, which brings the authentic taste of Hong Kong all the way to Cebu.
This renowned food chain located at the Upper Ground Level, Main Mall, once honored with the prestigious Michelin star, is undoubtedly a must-try destination for anyone visiting SM City Cebu.
Beyond dining, the new expansion introduces a curated collection of premium beauty and skincare brands at the Upper Ground Level, offering endless ways to elevate your everyday routine.
Find makeup essentials that highlight your features and suit your style from globally trusted names such as MAC Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, and Estée Lauder.
Pamper your skin with nourishing formulas from The Face Shop, Kiehl’s, and Clinique, where science and care meet to enhance your natural glow.
Complete your journey with a signature scent from Jo Malone, where every fragrance tells a personal story and leaves a lasting impression.
Step into more at SM City Cebu, where every moment brings new experiences and every corner invites you to discover something unique. Whether you're craving diverse flavors, the latest fashion trends, or a relaxing spot to unwind, this vibrant destination has it all.
Cebuano content creators Lourdes Lim Rigor and Kenneth Rigor shared that SM City Cebu has evolved beyond being just a shopping mall — it now offers a world-class experience to Cebuanos.
“Overall, it’s exciting to see how the mall continues to grow— it’s not just about convenience anymore, but about giving Cebuanos access to world-class flavors and experiences right here at home. “
Transform each visit into a celebration of life, culture, and togetherness in the heart of the Queen City of the South. Come and step into more today—your gateway to unforgettable moments and endless possibilities. (SPONSORED CONTENT)